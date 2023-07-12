



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Does your neighbour have a pimped-up car or bike with an outrageous exhaust?

Well, a tenant at the Munyaka complex in Midrand is keeping neighbours awake every morning with his loud car.

The video was taken in the morning by a neighbour through a window.

It shows how annoying it is to hear the owner start his car in the morning.

Every complex/estate has that one car 😂😂🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ucr2doQU4x ' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) July 10, 2023

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Strong language!! Pimped-up car keeps neighbours AWAKE every morning