Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats





Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Simon Elwen from the Sea Search group.

Three boats have been sunk by a pod of orcas along the Iberian Peninsula and many more have been damaged over the last three years.

Scientists have been studying these attacks by orcas and some believe they are doing this for revenge after a female orca had a traumatic experience with a boat.

While many people are referring to these as orca ‘attacks’, Elwin says he does not believe this is the right word as it implies that this is motivated behaviour.

Rather, he says that the orcas are very large and intelligent animals that are attempting to play with the boat.

Unfortunately, when you have several four tonne animals playing with your boat, damage tends to occur. Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research

Picture: Wolfgang Lucht from Pixabay

If these animals were attacking, a lot more boats would be sunk. Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research

Listen to the interview above for more.