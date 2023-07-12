Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will
A jury in the US has ultimately ended the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate.
The jury ruled that a handwritten note from 2014 found under a couch cushion in the home of Franklin is her legal and valid will.
Sky News reports that two separate notes were found following her death, one dated 2010 and another 2014, each naming different sons as the executor of her estate.
The 2010 note has her son Ted White II as the executor, while the 2014 note has Ted’s name crossed out and Kecalf Franklin’s name in his place.
This divided her family, pitting the two sons against each other.
According to the document, Kecalf and the grandchildren would inherit her main home (valued at $1.1 million) when she died.
In less than an hour, the jury ruled in favour of Kecalf.
“I'm very, very happy. I just wanted my mother's wishes to be adhered to,” he said outside the courthouse.
This article first appeared on 947 : Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aretha_Franklin_on_January_20,_2009.jpg
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.Read More
Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day
For his 15th birthday, the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves has been given...access to social media.Read More
[WATCH] Simon Cowell’s bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused
Simon Cowell shared a video of him pleading for Listerine mouthwash to return the original flavour to the UK.Read More
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years
The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setback.Read More
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career
The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family.Read More
[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object from an audience member during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend.Read More
Don't hit me baby one more time...Britney Spears smacked in the face by security
Britney Spears tried to 'congratulate' Victor Wembanyama on his NBA success when she was allegedly struck by his bodyguard.Read More
Jonah Hill's ex exposes his 'boundaries' disguised as alleged 'emotional abuse'
In a series of Instagram stories, Sarah Brady shared what she claims to be texts between her and Hill, exposing his 'abuse.'Read More
Ricky Martin and husband split after 6 years of marriage to live la vida single
Ricky Martin divorces husband Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage and files for joint custody of two kids, Lucia and Renn.Read More