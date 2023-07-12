The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks





Leading the charge on The Midday Report today is the increasing torching of commercial trucks along the KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga transport routes.

In the last five days, 16 trucks have been attacked and torched. In each incident, the truck drivers were removed from their vehicles by armed men before the vehicles were set alight destroying potentially millions in property.

Now the National African Farmers Union (NAFU) and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) have called for government to seriously probe the situation.

Tshidi Madia speaks to Amanda Tshemese of SATAWU.

The only thing that government does, is all it says is : “We are investigating the matter” and you never, ever get to see the end of those investigations. Amanda Tshemese, Head of Communication -SATAWU

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

COPE deregistered at CIPC. What does this mean for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections?

Day one of the Joburg water shutdown

The SACP and the ANC Veterans League speak out against Orlando Pirates playing a pre-season friendly match against Israeli’s Maccabi Tel Aviv

