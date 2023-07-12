Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 Ju... 12 July 2023 4:22 PM
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to t... 12 July 2023 4:10 PM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended' The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided. 12 July 2023 4:34 PM
Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly? Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently. 12 July 2023 2:33 PM
Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia. 12 July 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies. 12 July 2023 2:56 PM
Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars. 12 July 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Champio... 12 July 2023 2:55 PM
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer. 12 July 2023 2:14 PM
Netball World Cup 'not impacted' by Discovery Vitality title sponsorship backout Tournament Director of the Netball World Cup, Priscilla Masisi speaks on their sponsorship loss and the City's readiness to host t... 12 July 2023 1:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simon Cowell’s bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused Simon Cowell shared a video of him pleading for Listerine mouthwash to return the original flavour to the UK. 12 July 2023 8:52 AM
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setba... 11 July 2023 2:34 PM
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family. 11 July 2023 7:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine. 12 July 2023 2:42 PM
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats. 12 July 2023 1:26 PM
View all World
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine

12 July 2023 2:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
fake news
Russia and Ukraine war

Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Lester Kiewit speaks to International Correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

Thanks to Elon Musk’s twitter update that allows accounts to pay for a verification badge, some accounts have been masquerading as legitimate news sources.

These accounts have been spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine, that ranges from almost believable to completely bizarre.

These include allegations of weapons for Ukraine being used in the French Riots and so called ‘baby factories’ in Ukraine where children are being used to fill ‘child sex brothels in the West' or have their organs harvested.

Does anyone swallow that stuff?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Many of these posts are attached to an account called ‘The People’s Voice,’ which shares completely false information disguised as news.

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com
Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

In war we know there is propaganda, but there is also total nonsense.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.




12 July 2023 2:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
fake news
Russia and Ukraine war

More from World

Finnish far-right finance minister accused of racist online comments. Wikimedia Commons: FinnishGovernment

Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface

12 July 2023 4:16 PM

Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wolfgang Lucht from Pixabay

Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats

12 July 2023 1:26 PM

There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Leslie Van Houten arrives at the Criminal Courts Building in Los Angeles in 1976 for a rearraignment and hearing on setting a new trial date for her role in the LaBianca murders. Picture: John Malmin, Los Angeles Times, via Wikimedia Commons

Manson cult follower Leslie van Houten released from prison after half a century

12 July 2023 12:39 PM

Leslie van Houten, a follower of the infamous cult leader Charles Manson, has been released from prison after 50 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Toshodaiji Temple. Picture: Saigen Jiro via Wikimedia Commons

ANOTHER tourist has been accused of vandalising an ancient monument

12 July 2023 11:08 AM

A Canandian teenager has been accused of vandalising a 1,200 year old temple in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed/ Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China has pledged to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030 – but it’s heading in the opposite direction. Pexels: Pixabay

China's ambitious goal to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030

11 July 2023 11:56 AM

Carbon emissions from China are growing faster now than before COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nato (left) and Swedish (right) flags. © inkdrop/123rf.com

Sweden to join NATO after getting Turkey's support

11 July 2023 9:58 AM

The small but powerful Nordic country will soon be part of NATO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny

7 July 2023 12:57 PM

Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Picture: Federalreserve, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'

7 July 2023 10:41 AM

The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

7 July 2023 9:05 AM

A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats

World

Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will

Entertainment

27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Helen Joseph Hospital says its taps will run during Rand Water maintenance

12 July 2023 6:34 PM

Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job

12 July 2023 6:10 PM

Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company

12 July 2023 6:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA