'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Clarence Ford interviews Prof Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the Free State (UFS).
Are South Africans complacent? Is it in our nature to just accept everything?
Is this the greatest threat to the success of our country that has lead to an uproar in corruption, crime and economic degradation?
To address these critical questions, an upcoming discussion will be hosted by the University of the Free State.
Entitled “A Culture of Acceptance – South Africa’s Greatest Threat?” and facilitated by Petersen, the panel will look into the general state of our deteriorating governance and the implications it has on our future.
The panel will be held on 13 July 2023 (tomorrow) at the Albert Wessels Auditorium on the Bloemfontein Campus.
The panel will commence at 10am until 12:00pm, and will be live streamed if you're unable to attend in-person.
To watch the livestream, click here.
I think to a certain extent, they [South Africans] are beginning to get complacent and for me, that's sort of a red light; a warning light.Prof Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal – University of the Free State
Government is not producing what they're supposed to produce; they are not held accountable at the levels where they should.Prof Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal – University of the Free State
The idea is that these discussions and engagements hopefully will yield some practical solutions.Prof Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal – University of the Free State
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay/David_Peterson
More from Local
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job
Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.Read More
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.Read More
Taking the 'construction mafia' apart brick by brick
Business Against Crime is beginning to take on the construction mafia, with more than 100 arrests in six months.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success
New book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' by Prof Saleem Badat, tells the story of SA's first nonracial international tennis tour.Read More
The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks
All the news you need to know.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023
On 15 July 2023, Project Flamingo will perform their highest number of breast cancer surgeries in a single day.Read More
More from Politics
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?
As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future.Read More
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government needs to address, will give the party a chance to reign supreme.Read More
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont
Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC.Read More
Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August
He told the City Press he’s still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second highest office in the land.Read More