Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 Ju... 12 July 2023 4:22 PM
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to t... 12 July 2023 4:10 PM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended' The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided. 12 July 2023 4:34 PM
Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly? Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently. 12 July 2023 2:33 PM
Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia. 12 July 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies. 12 July 2023 2:56 PM
Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars. 12 July 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Champio... 12 July 2023 2:55 PM
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer. 12 July 2023 2:14 PM
Netball World Cup 'not impacted' by Discovery Vitality title sponsorship backout Tournament Director of the Netball World Cup, Priscilla Masisi speaks on their sponsorship loss and the City's readiness to host t... 12 July 2023 1:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simon Cowell’s bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused Simon Cowell shared a video of him pleading for Listerine mouthwash to return the original flavour to the UK. 12 July 2023 8:52 AM
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setba... 11 July 2023 2:34 PM
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family. 11 July 2023 7:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine. 12 July 2023 2:42 PM
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats. 12 July 2023 1:26 PM
View all World
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?

12 July 2023 2:33 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
data driven marketing

Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.

Clarence speaks to Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters about using customer databases to help market your business.

Listen to the conversation below.

When it comes to communicating with your customers, a customer database is essential - this is a list of your customers personal details.

But to have an effective customer database, le Roux shares three important tips:

1) Get permission

Make sure you have permission to have correspondence with your customers by asking them to opt in or out of marketing messaging.

Le Roux says that you "can't just send out marketing or sales things, you have to get permission first" and "you can get into hot water if a person doesn't want specific communication from your business and you send it anyway."

2) Use the right communication channel for your audience

Le Roux says that it's important to select the right communication channel to reach your audience - it can be WhatsApp or social media, depending on your audiences' needs.

3) Update your customer database... and keep it updated

By not updating your customer database, you risk sending personal information to the wrong people.

Le Roux says, updated databases are "crucial during a crisis" since it sends instant communication to a customer's most updated details so you know they'll get the message.

Updated databases also help you navigate a crisis smoothly and helps your business look professional and reputable.

Le Roux says a great database includes the following information about your customers:

• Name and surname

• Email address - make sure it's a personal or business email, not generic

• Contact number

• Any important dates like anniversaries, birthdays - you can use these dates to personalise communication

Le Roux says, using these tips efficiently can help market your business - adding to its success or downfall.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




12 July 2023 2:33 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
data driven marketing

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

12 July 2023 4:36 PM

The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far

12 July 2023 2:56 PM

What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars

12 July 2023 2:50 PM

Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Emojisprout

Canadian court rules that thumbs-up emoji counts as signing a contract

12 July 2023 2:24 PM

The judge ruled the emoji was a valid "non-traditional means to sign a document."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH Mother left fuming after child gets creative on the house TILES

12 July 2023 1:22 PM

How are your kids behaving this school holidays?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Strong language!! Pimped-up car keeps neighbours AWAKE every morning

12 July 2023 1:14 PM

The car, believed to be a Toyota Corolla, is causing mayhem in the complex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why staying connected to your teenager is tricky but important. Pexels: Kindel Media

‘Leave me alone!’ Why staying connected to your teenager is tricky but important

12 July 2023 1:00 PM

We've all been a teenager, but parenting one is a whole different ball game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @andreasellingseen on TikTok

[WATCH] TikTok trend reveals how TOE deal with bad feet etiquette on planes

12 July 2023 12:57 PM

A video of a man showing people how to deal with passengers with bad feet etiquette went viral - you decide if it's helpful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota claims massive breakthrough in EV technology

12 July 2023 12:01 PM

The Japanese automaker claims it has a battery that will give an EV 1200Its km range and that can charge in 10 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our five most anticipated EVs still to come

12 July 2023 11:53 AM

Everyone is making electric cars, but which ones are we looking forward to the most?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended'

12 July 2023 4:34 PM

The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegkachura/123rf.com

Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions

12 July 2023 9:51 AM

South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

SA post office enters into business rescue

12 July 2023 8:45 AM

The South African Post Office has officially been placed into business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA'

12 July 2023 7:49 AM

There are thousands of unemployed social workers in South Africa, yet the country is facing problems that need their intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SAA clip promoting its relaunched route to São Paulo, Brazil

'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'

11 July 2023 10:01 PM

SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wajan/123rf.com

Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal

11 July 2023 9:08 PM

The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ yelantsev/123rf.com

Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid

11 July 2023 7:08 PM

The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of South Africans, said the US Embassy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sasol headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: © Vanessa Bentley/123rf

Sasol Gas charging excessive prices for natural gas - Competition Commission

11 July 2023 4:16 PM

Sasol Gas, which is the sole supplier of natural piped gas in the country, is believed to have been charging mark-ups of up to 72%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How York Zucchi lives a nomadic lifestyle through his 'StartUp Tribe' venture

10 July 2023 8:33 PM

The StartUp Tribe is an online learning platform for the development of local entrepreneurship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats

World

Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will

Entertainment

27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Helen Joseph Hospital says its taps will run during Rand Water maintenance

12 July 2023 6:34 PM

Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job

12 July 2023 6:10 PM

Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company

12 July 2023 6:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA