Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?
Clarence speaks to Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters about using customer databases to help market your business.
Listen to the conversation below.
When it comes to communicating with your customers, a customer database is essential - this is a list of your customers personal details.
But to have an effective customer database, le Roux shares three important tips:
1) Get permission
Make sure you have permission to have correspondence with your customers by asking them to opt in or out of marketing messaging.
Le Roux says that you "can't just send out marketing or sales things, you have to get permission first" and "you can get into hot water if a person doesn't want specific communication from your business and you send it anyway."
2) Use the right communication channel for your audience
Le Roux says that it's important to select the right communication channel to reach your audience - it can be WhatsApp or social media, depending on your audiences' needs.
3) Update your customer database... and keep it updated
By not updating your customer database, you risk sending personal information to the wrong people.
Le Roux says, updated databases are "crucial during a crisis" since it sends instant communication to a customer's most updated details so you know they'll get the message.
Updated databases also help you navigate a crisis smoothly and helps your business look professional and reputable.
Le Roux says a great database includes the following information about your customers:
• Name and surname
• Email address - make sure it's a personal or business email, not generic
• Contact number
• Any important dates like anniversaries, birthdays - you can use these dates to personalise communication
Le Roux says, using these tips efficiently can help market your business - adding to its success or downfall.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110433256_businesswoman-hand-using-smart-phone-tablet-payments-and-holding-credit-card-online-shopping-omni-ch.html?term=online%2Bpayment&vti=lx6zxorsvjdfr8hvz7-2-58
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.Read More
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far
What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.Read More
Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars
Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars.Read More
Canadian court rules that thumbs-up emoji counts as signing a contract
The judge ruled the emoji was a valid "non-traditional means to sign a document."Read More
[WATCH Mother left fuming after child gets creative on the house TILES
How are your kids behaving this school holidays?Read More
[WATCH] Strong language!! Pimped-up car keeps neighbours AWAKE every morning
The car, believed to be a Toyota Corolla, is causing mayhem in the complex.Read More
‘Leave me alone!’ Why staying connected to your teenager is tricky but important
We've all been a teenager, but parenting one is a whole different ball game.Read More
[WATCH] TikTok trend reveals how TOE deal with bad feet etiquette on planes
A video of a man showing people how to deal with passengers with bad feet etiquette went viral - you decide if it's helpful.Read More
Toyota claims massive breakthrough in EV technology
The Japanese automaker claims it has a battery that will give an EV 1200Its km range and that can charge in 10 minutes.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended'
The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided.Read More
Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia.Read More
SA post office enters into business rescue
The South African Post Office has officially been placed into business rescue.Read More
'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA'
There are thousands of unemployed social workers in South Africa, yet the country is facing problems that need their intervention.Read More
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'
SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.Read More
Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal
The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade.Read More
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world
'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.Read More
Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid
The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of South Africans, said the US Embassy.Read More
Sasol Gas charging excessive prices for natural gas - Competition Commission
Sasol Gas, which is the sole supplier of natural piped gas in the country, is believed to have been charging mark-ups of up to 72%.Read More