Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test
There's a sombre mood in the Springbok team camp following the passing of Eben Etzebeth's father, Harry.
Harry Etzebeth was a well-known wrestler during the 1970's and 80's, competing in Cape Town's northern suburbs.
Gerhard Ras, a close friend of Harry broke the sad news of his passing on social media on Wednesday morning.
The Springboks are set to face the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time in four years, with Etzebeth set to captain the team.
The Springboks have yet to confirm whether Etzebeth will still lead the team out at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday, or withdraw from the match day squad entirely.
Source : Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
