'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection

12 July 2023 2:55 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
UCI Para-cycling World Championships
Miyanda Maseti

The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

JOHANNESBURG - BMX rider, Miyanda Maseti has been selected to represent South Africa at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

The 2023 Championships, set to be held in August will host 13 disciplines, with Team South Africa representing the country in nine of the disciplines.

“Feels pretty good, a lot of hard work went into it and my being selected reflects that,” said Maseti to Eyewitness News.

She is the only woman representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider.

South African BMX rider Miyanda Maseti. Picture: miyandamaseti/Instagram.
South African BMX rider Miyanda Maseti. Picture: miyandamaseti/Instagram.

FILE: South African BMX rider Miyanda Maseti. Picture: miyandamaseti/Instagram.

Ahead of the World Championships, the 17-year-old is taking part in a high-level training camp at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Switzerland where she’s training alongside other talented BMX riders from around the world, with the aim of improving her level of performance.

“I’ve learned so much while I’ve been here, everyone here is at such a high level, and it makes me strive to be better,” said Maseti.

South African BMX rider Miyanda Maseti. Picture: miyandamaseti/Instagram.
South African BMX rider Miyanda Maseti. Picture: miyandamaseti/Instagram.

FILE: South African BMX rider Miyanda Maseti. Picture: miyandamaseti/Instagram.

The training camp has given the cyclist access to world-class coaches and training facilities, including a BMX track that meets UCI standards.

“I know this might sound cliche, but my goal at the World Championships is to do my best. I want to leave there knowing I gave it my all, and I’m just going to keep training till I get there.”

She told Eyewitness News her career highlight is the 2022 World Championships. “I feel like it was my best performance and I gave it my all.”

Maseti said she had to convince her father to allow her to take up the sport.

“I started riding because I went to go watch a race my brother was doing and thought it was pretty cool, so I gave it a try. My dad was first against it for a while and then finally gave in after I nagged him, but he’s been the biggest support since I started, so I think he’s good with it now.”

In May, she was named one of the 11 athletes the Pho3nix Foundation is supporting in their campaigns to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games via the Pho3nix Athlete Program.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection




