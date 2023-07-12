Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates? Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rat... 12 July 2023 11:10 PM
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 12 July 2023 9:38 PM
AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed' On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in pl... 12 July 2023 5:39 PM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates? Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rat... 12 July 2023 11:10 PM
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August. 12 July 2023 10:49 PM
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 12 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies. 12 July 2023 2:56 PM
Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars. 12 July 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League with Burnley FC. 12 July 2023 7:56 PM
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Champio... 12 July 2023 2:55 PM
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer. 12 July 2023 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate. 12 July 2023 1:32 PM
Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day For his 15th birthday, the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves has been given...access to social media. 12 July 2023 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine. 12 July 2023 2:42 PM
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats. 12 July 2023 1:26 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination

12 July 2023 10:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, partner at TomorrowToday.

Imagine setting off on a trip to another country without having to pack any clothing, or schlepping check-in baggage through airports.

Japan Air is ready to launch an experiment which provides passengers with a package enabling them to RENT clothing on arrival at their destination.

@ kosmos111/123rf.com
@ kosmos111/123rf.com

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets more info from futurist Graeme Codrington, partner at TomorrowToday.

Starting in August, they've got a one-year experiment where passengers get on Japan Airlines in order to fly across to Japan... and they're encouraged not to bring any clothes!

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

The idea is that you go on to the app in advance and pick your package, Codrington says.

You would indicate for instance what size you are and how what different types of clothing you want, for instance casual or more formal.

You basically pay some money and when you arrive at your hotel there is a pile of rental clothes that you use for the week. At the end of the week you give them back and you hop on the plane, you come home and there's no luggage in either direction.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

While the idea may seem horrific to some, Codrington points out that in hotels we are already sleeping in beds that lots of other people have slept in, using bedding that's been slept in too.

Japan Airlines are asking us to take that just one step further, he posits.

We know that the stuff is cleaned; we know that there are good standards in place for these things and we kind of accept that... Now just accept that maybe we can get rental clothes for our holiday as well...

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Of course there is the question of fashion and individual tastes that immediately comes into play.

He's guessing the airline would incorporate this and make sure the app provides at least a selection of style options Codrington says.

I myself am not an Instagram-friendly person so I'd be very happy to wear whatever clothes, in fact the crazier the clothes are for my holiday photographs the better!

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

I don't think that's the main focus from the airline's side... Probably the biggest issue they're trying to engage with is those people who are really passionate about ESG issues - the environment, social good and governance issues.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

And then the very simplest explanation of this is that of course the aeroplane will be lighter.... Japan Airlines will tell you how much of a carbon footprint you've actually been able to save, because with a lighter plane they're able to fly with less fuel. So there are many different ways in which this would be interesting to somebody who's committed to environmental and sustainability issues.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Scroll up to listen to the conversation




