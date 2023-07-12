Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 12 July 2023 9:38 PM
AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed' On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in pl... 12 July 2023 5:39 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
View all Local
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen. 12 July 2023 3:45 PM
View all Politics
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 12 July 2023 9:38 PM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended' The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided. 12 July 2023 4:34 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies. 12 July 2023 2:56 PM
Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars. 12 July 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League with Burnley FC. 12 July 2023 7:56 PM
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Champio... 12 July 2023 2:55 PM
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer. 12 July 2023 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate. 12 July 2023 1:32 PM
Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day For his 15th birthday, the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves has been given...access to social media. 12 July 2023 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine. 12 July 2023 2:42 PM
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats. 12 July 2023 1:26 PM
View all World
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared

12 July 2023 9:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
El Nino
Food prices
Farmers
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wheat
Agricultural Business Chamber
Wandile Sihlobo
grain crops

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) declared the onset of El Niño conditions earlier this month.

The naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean's surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, occurs on average every two to seven years.

The extreme weather conditions that can result impact food production and pricing.

© gajus/123rf.com
© gajus/123rf.com

The WMO forecasts that there is a 90% probability of an El Niño event of at least moderate strength continuing during the second half of 2023.

The declaration of an El Niño by WMO is the signal to governments around the world to mobilise preparations to limit the impacts on our health, our ecosystems and our economies... Early warnings and anticipatory action of extreme weather events associated with this major climate phenomenon are vital to save lives and livelihoods.

Professor Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General - WMO

Motheo asks the Agricutural Business Chamber's Wandile Sihlobowhat local food producers' expectations are and how worried consumers should be.

While farmers and manufacturers are probably concerned, the expected El Niño weather phenomenon might be mild, which means higher grain prices could be avoided, Sihlobo says.

The best thing to start off with is to say that as South Africa we've now had unusual circumstances for about four years with good rainfall. We were in what we call the La Niña, so above normal rainfall and a good agricultural season for about four years...

Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

This is something unusual - in the recent past, like the past three decades, the last time we had something similar to this was round about 2008 where we had about three years of this kind of good rainfall. Of course now we are transitioning to El Niño, which means we could then be in a a position to receive below normal rainfall.

Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

Referring to the drought experienced across South Africa during the 2015/2016 event, Sihlobo says it wouldn't be as dire this time around because we now have good soil moisture that will give farmers a bit of a cushion.

Also, we have built up good stocks of grain that will carry us through to probably May next year he says.

The other comfort is that in the world markets in general there is a lot of grain. All of the early estimates are telling us that global maize production could be up in the 2023/2024 season by roughly 5% on a year-on year- basis. Rice production globally is set to recover and... also wheat production.

Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

On a pricing level we may not actually see much of the shock that perhaps many people feared, but of course this is all tentative. What will happen between October and February next year is very important, but we're not as nervous anymore.

Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article




12 July 2023 9:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
El Nino
Food prices
Farmers
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wheat
Agricultural Business Chamber
Wandile Sihlobo
grain crops

More from Business

View of the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt @ olyasolodenko/123rf.com

Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile

12 July 2023 7:52 PM

It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended'

12 July 2023 4:34 PM

The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Nuttapong Punna /123rf.com

Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?

12 July 2023 2:33 PM

Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegkachura/123rf.com

Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions

12 July 2023 9:51 AM

South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

SA post office enters into business rescue

12 July 2023 8:45 AM

The South African Post Office has officially been placed into business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA'

12 July 2023 7:49 AM

There are thousands of unemployed social workers in South Africa, yet the country is facing problems that need their intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SAA clip promoting its relaunched route to São Paulo, Brazil

'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'

11 July 2023 10:01 PM

SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wajan/123rf.com

Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal

11 July 2023 9:08 PM

The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ yelantsev/123rf.com

Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid

11 July 2023 7:08 PM

The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of South Africans, said the US Embassy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Stock image of cars in traffic on a highway. Picture: khongkitwiriyachan/ 123rf

AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'

12 July 2023 5:39 PM

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay/David_Peterson

'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?

12 July 2023 4:23 PM

Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The wreckage of a burnt truck on the N2 Highway in Empangeni on 11 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks

12 July 2023 4:22 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector HOuse in Pretoria. Picture: Public Protector South Africa/Facebook

Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job

12 July 2023 4:10 PM

Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @GAUTENGCOPE/Facebook

Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company

12 July 2023 4:02 PM

The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nenovbrothers/123rf.com

Taking the 'construction mafia' apart brick by brick

12 July 2023 3:47 PM

Business Against Crime is beginning to take on the construction mafia, with more than 100 arrests in six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA

12 July 2023 3:45 PM

We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success

12 July 2023 3:16 PM

New book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' by Prof Saleem Badat, tells the story of SA's first nonracial international tennis tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another four trucks were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 12 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks

12 July 2023 2:09 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?

12 July 2023 1:10 PM

The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

12 July 2023 4:36 PM

The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far

12 July 2023 2:56 PM

What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars

12 July 2023 2:50 PM

Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Nuttapong Punna /123rf.com

Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?

12 July 2023 2:33 PM

Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Emojisprout

Canadian court rules that thumbs-up emoji counts as signing a contract

12 July 2023 2:24 PM

The judge ruled the emoji was a valid "non-traditional means to sign a document."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH Mother left fuming after child gets creative on the house TILES

12 July 2023 1:22 PM

How are your kids behaving this school holidays?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Strong language!! Pimped-up car keeps neighbours AWAKE every morning

12 July 2023 1:14 PM

The car, believed to be a Toyota Corolla, is causing mayhem in the complex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why staying connected to your teenager is tricky but important. Pexels: Kindel Media

‘Leave me alone!’ Why staying connected to your teenager is tricky but important

12 July 2023 1:00 PM

We've all been a teenager, but parenting one is a whole different ball game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @andreasellingseen on TikTok

[WATCH] TikTok trend reveals how TOE deal with bad feet etiquette on planes

12 July 2023 12:57 PM

A video of a man showing people how to deal with passengers with bad feet etiquette went viral - you decide if it's helpful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota claims massive breakthrough in EV technology

12 July 2023 12:01 PM

The Japanese automaker claims it has a battery that will give an EV 1200Its km range and that can charge in 10 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'

Local

Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars

Lifestyle

Canadian court rules that thumbs-up emoji counts as signing a contract

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: 12 suspects in truck sabotage, serial killer Rosemary in court

12 July 2023 10:07 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bashise owesifazane netruck kuN2, kuthungathwa ababulali eGqeberha

12 July 2023 9:45 PM

Transport Dept welcomes Aarto ruling, says it's ready to implement it

12 July 2023 9:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA