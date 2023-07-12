Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 Ju...
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to t...
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.
[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended' The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided.
Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly? Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.
Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions South Africa's place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia.
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on 'The Masked Singer SA' The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.
Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars.
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Champio...
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer.
Netball World Cup 'not impacted' by Discovery Vitality title sponsorship backout Tournament Director of the Netball World Cup, Priscilla Masisi speaks on their sponsorship loss and the City's readiness to host t...
[WATCH] Simon Cowell's bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused Simon Cowell shared a video of him pleading for Listerine mouthwash to return the original flavour to the UK.
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setba...
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family.
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats.
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia's application will likely be known after the next summit in August.
What's driving Africa's population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se...
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews...
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no...
[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended'

12 July 2023 4:34 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
consumer talk

The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided.

Pippa Hudson interviews Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler.

It’s never comfortable receiving an email telling you that you’ve messed up, but we are human after all and mistakes are a part of life.

What matters in the aftermath is how you respond – do you acknowledge the fault, correct the error and commit to doing better next time?

Unfortunately, many companies have adopted the 'ostrich approach' – when a customer approaches them with a query or complaint and they just ignore it and hope they’ll go away.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

One consumer reached out to Knowler in mid-May after he discovered that he was being double billed, after a mobile network operator failed to inform him that his contract had expired, and instead continued charging him.

According to the law, companies selling fixed term contracts such as cellphone contracts, are required to inform subscribers 40 to 80 days before the end of the initial term that the contract term is coming to an end, says Knowler.

She adds that while people assume that when they get to the end of the contract date it's automatically cancelled, it's unfortunately not the case according to the Consumer Protection Act.

According to the Act, contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless the consumer proactively calls or emails to give a month’s notice of cancellation.

After personally reaching out to the mobile network operator and giving them an ultimatum, they eventually responded one month after the initial complaint was made, and credited the customer.

I am not going to let this one go.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

The cellphone industry can't only embrace the bits of the CPA that work for them.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




12 July 2023 4:34 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
consumer talk

