Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of the People (Cope) said it would meet soon to discuss the deregistration of the political party as a company.
Initial reports suggested that Cope had been deregistered as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
However, the IEC has since clarified that this was not the case.
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.
The pair, through their lawyers, have written to the IEC informing it of Cope's deregistration as a company but not a party.
"Cope was registered as a company, so it is true that Cope is deregistered as a company and this letter went to the IEC from Mr Madisha and Mr Hleko's lawyers. We, as the Congress of the People, will meet urgently to discuss the implications of this letter and what does it mean for the Congress of the People," said Cope national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
Source : @GAUTENGCOPE/Facebook
More from Politics
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?
As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future.Read More
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government needs to address, will give the party a chance to reign supreme.Read More
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont
Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC.Read More
Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August
He told the City Press he’s still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second highest office in the land.Read More
More from Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job
Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.Read More
Taking the 'construction mafia' apart brick by brick
Business Against Crime is beginning to take on the construction mafia, with more than 100 arrests in six months.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success
New book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' by Prof Saleem Badat, tells the story of SA's first nonracial international tennis tour.Read More
The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks
All the news you need to know.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023
On 15 July 2023, Project Flamingo will perform their highest number of breast cancer surgeries in a single day.Read More