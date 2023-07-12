Taking the 'construction mafia' apart brick by brick

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended' The Consumer Protection Act states that contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless a notice of cancellation is provided.
Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly? Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.
Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions South Africa's place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia.
View all Business
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on 'The Masked Singer SA' The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.
Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars.
View all Lifestyle
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Championships.
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer.
Netball World Cup 'not impacted' by Discovery Vitality title sponsorship backout Tournament Director of the Netball World Cup, Priscilla Masisi speaks on their sponsorship loss and the City's readiness to host the event.
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simon Cowell's bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused Simon Cowell shared a video of him pleading for Listerine mouthwash to return the original flavour to the UK.
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setback.
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family.
View all Entertainment
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats.
View all World
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia's application will likely be known after the next summit in August.
What's driving Africa's population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews the book 'Move Over Millennials'.
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.
View all Opinion
Taking the 'construction mafia' apart brick by brick

12 July 2023 3:47 PM
by TatumR
Tags:
construction mafia

Business Against Crime is beginning to take on the construction mafia, with more than 100 arrests in six months.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Roelof Viljoen, the National Project Manager of Business Against Crime.

The extortion rackets and gangs that are known as the ‘construction mafia’ has cost this country R63 billion since 2019, in cancelled or discontinued projects.

The problem that we have is that not all the cases are being reported – there might even be instances where it’s easier to pay the ransom than to report the case.

Roelof Viljoen, National Project Manager- Business Against Crime
© hxdyl/123rf.com
© hxdyl/123rf.com

There is now a strong resistance emerging in the form of a partnership between SAPS and Business Against Crime South Africa in their “Eyes and Ears” programme.

In the six months between October 2022 and February 2023; 143 suspects were identified and charged with crimes including murder, public violence, intimidation, assault, damage to property, pointing guns, kidnapping, trespassing and extortion.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




12 July 2023 3:47 PM
by TatumR
Tags:
construction mafia

More from Local

Pixabay/David_Peterson

'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?

12 July 2023 4:23 PM

Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?

Read More

The wreckage of a burnt truck on the N2 Highway in Empangeni on 11 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks

12 July 2023 4:22 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.

Read More

Public Protector HOuse in Pretoria. Picture: Public Protector South Africa/Facebook

Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job

12 July 2023 4:10 PM

Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.

Read More

Picture: @GAUTENGCOPE/Facebook

Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company

12 July 2023 4:02 PM

The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.

Read More

DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA

12 July 2023 3:45 PM

We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.

Read More

A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success

12 July 2023 3:16 PM

New book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' by Prof Saleem Badat, tells the story of SA's first nonracial international tennis tour.

Read More

Another four trucks were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 12 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks
All the news you need to know.

12 July 2023 2:09 PM

All the news you need to know.

Read More

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?

12 July 2023 1:10 PM

The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.

Read More

© choreograph/123rf.com

27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023

12 July 2023 11:28 AM

On 15 July 2023, Project Flamingo will perform their highest number of breast cancer surgeries in a single day.

Read More

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

7 teens' dreams shattered as Sweden denies entry to 'fatherless' kids

12 July 2023 10:43 AM

Seven teens have been denied playing in one of the world's largest soccer tournaments because their dads aren't on their birth certificates.

Read More

