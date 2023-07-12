'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.
Since Saturday, at least 20 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo in five separate incidents.
All the incidents occurred with armed men stopping the trucks in the middle of the road, forcing the drivers out and then torching the trucks.
Cele and police commissioners from the three affected provinces held a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon at the SAPS Tshwane Training College.
Around this time in 2021, the country was engulfed in mayhem.
Trucks were being torched on national roads every day and law enforcement authorities were on the back foot.
After five separate incidents in which trucks were torched on the roads, Minister Cele says the country’s security and intelligence clusters were on top of the job.
"Even yesterday, the Nicoc [the national intelligence] coordinating committee has been meeting on this one. Maybe that is why we can proudly say there will be no repeat of 2021. Indeed there are these remnants as you see the trucks and all that."
Cele said that preliminary investigations by police indicated these incidents may be linked to labour and service delivery disputes and the sabotage of the country’s economy.
[WATCH] Cele, Police Minister, said the country’s Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, was not misled when he told media yesterday that police knew who were behind the recent spate of trucks being torched.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2023
This is despite 4 more trucks being torched this morning in Mpumalanga. TCG pic.twitter.com/Lg6EBhvL46
This article first appeared on EWN : 'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
