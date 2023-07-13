CoCT's 17.6% electricity hike 'legal' and encouraged by public participation





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said its 17.6% electricity tariff increase was approved by council and Capetonians through a public participation process.

This followed the GOOD party's submission to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) asking it to reject the city's tariff hike.

The party said that the increase was way above Nersa's approved 15.1% increase for municipalities.

Nersa also said that no municipality was allowed to charge its customers any other electricity tariff other than the one it approved.

However, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Energy Beverly van Reenen said Nersa's tariff guideline method was already ruled unlawful by the courts.

She said if the metro was to follow Nersa's electricity tariff increase guidelines, it would run at a loss of about R500 million.

"This shortfall would make it impossible and unsustainable for the city to run a reliable electricity service and implement plans to end load shedding.

“The city’s electricity tariff of 17,6% was legally approved by council, in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act in May 2023, following the public participation process."

