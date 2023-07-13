[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more
John Maytham speaks to sports writer Neil Manthorpe about cricket in America and how likely it will be received as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas.
Listen to the conversation below.
Manthorpe says, T20 cricket is coming to America (Prairie View, Texas).
Players like World Cup winner Jason Roy gave up playing for the English Cricket Board County to play in America while other legendary South African cricketers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje make the move too.
Starting on Thursday the grandest, richest attempt yet to get Americans hooked on cricket will begin in a converted baseball stadium (capacity: 7,200) on the outskirts of Dallas.
And here it is...
They're serious about cricket ball in Prairie View, Texas. Gounded after 14 farming families established the area, Prairie View will be home to the nations largest Cricket field. Congrats! #hbtsa2018 #pvtexas pic.twitter.com/K7aN4KBWIk' HBTSA (@hbtsa) September 20, 2018
Manthorpe says, Major League Cricket, as the new competition is known, has money with close to $50m already spent and another $130m on the way.
"There's a lot of money to be made. Major League Cricket's got second highest player budget behind the IPL," says Manthorpe.
The sports writer also remembers that every time they've tried to make cricket happen in America, it hasn't worked.
Manthorpe says, "It's an ambitious project, but if it catches on it will be successful."
There's only one question, will America love it?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://twitter.com/search?q=texas%20cricket%20field&src=typed_query
