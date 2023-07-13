Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending global news including the ongoing writer's strike in Hollywood with actors now also joining the strike against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace them.
(Skip to 1.56 for Gilchrist's view.)
Hollywood writers are still striking against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace them - the strike has been ongoing for about two months.
Writers are protesting against the use of AI to replace them and actor-lookalikes on screen.
Now, Hollywood actors are joining the strike too in the first simultaneous strike by writers and actors since 1960.
Many of the issues that drove writers to strike also concern actors, including what the industry says is shrinking compensation brought on by a streaming ecosystem in which royalty payments are no longer tied to the popularity of a film or TV show.
The strike is causing a ripple effect with many current shows being delayed.
So, if you're looking forward to the next instalments of Stranger Things, Billions, The Last of Us, and The Handmaid's Tale - you might be waiting a while.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hollywood_Sign_(Zuschnitt).jpg
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.Read More
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will
This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate.Read More
Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day
For his 15th birthday, the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves has been given...access to social media.Read More
[WATCH] Simon Cowell’s bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused
Simon Cowell shared a video of him pleading for Listerine mouthwash to return the original flavour to the UK.Read More
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years
The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setback.Read More
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career
The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family.Read More
[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object from an audience member during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend.Read More
Don't hit me baby one more time...Britney Spears smacked in the face by security
Britney Spears tried to 'congratulate' Victor Wembanyama on his NBA success when she was allegedly struck by his bodyguard.Read More
Jonah Hill's ex exposes his 'boundaries' disguised as alleged 'emotional abuse'
In a series of Instagram stories, Sarah Brady shared what she claims to be texts between her and Hill, exposing his 'abuse.'Read More