Racial exclusion in National Parks comes under the spotlight

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ukrainian society protests Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at Artscape Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake has come to Cape Town, but some are protesting its arrival. 13 July 2023 12:18 PM
Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times Photographer Lungisa Mjaji has made his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji famous. 13 July 2023 12:09 PM
[LISTEN] Thuli Madonsela speaks on qualities new Public Protector will need The country is looking for a new Public Protector, but this job is not one without challenges. 13 July 2023 11:22 AM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?' Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act. 13 July 2023 11:43 AM
South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August After a period of slight relief, loadshedding stages four and six have returned. 13 July 2023 9:01 AM
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates? Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rat... 12 July 2023 11:10 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over' A six-month waiting period is standard if the individual passed away from natural causes. 13 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] 73-year-old man rekindles love with high school crush from 60 years ago A video of two senior citizens has gone viral on TikTok as a man proposes to his high school crush 60 years later. 13 July 2023 11:37 AM
[WATCH] Discipline Camp teaches youth life skills and manners minus the torture The founder of Rising Stars Generation Discipline Camp, Prince Motlou, speaks about restoring discipline and leadership in the min... 13 July 2023 10:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League with Burnley FC. 12 July 2023 7:56 PM
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Champio... 12 July 2023 2:55 PM
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer. 12 July 2023 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate. 12 July 2023 1:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August. 12 July 2023 10:49 PM
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine. 12 July 2023 2:42 PM
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats. 12 July 2023 1:26 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Racial exclusion in National Parks comes under the spotlight

13 July 2023 11:07 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Kruger National Park

The impact of historical racial exclusion from National Parks can still be keenly felt to this day, says journalist Lucas Ledwaba.

Editor of Mukurukuru Media, Lucas Ledwaba, joins John Maytham to consider the racial dynamics of wildlife conservation.

© utopia88/123rf.com
© utopia88/123rf.com

RELATED:The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom'

Much to the delight of CapeTalk listeners, John Maytham has this week returned from his holidays, where he had spent some time in neighbouring Botswana.

Not his first visit to the country, but on this visit John notice something which troubled him, 'there were no black tourists'.

According to the local guides the drive time presenter spoke to, the reason is Botswana's approach to tourism, "limited numbers and very high costs" - ruling out access to many Motswana.

The result, Maytham was told, is that many Motswana come instead to South Africa or Namibia for similar wilderness experiences where prices are apparently lower.

Lucas Ledwaba has recently written a piece for the Daily Maverick on the history of racial exclusion at places like the Kruger National Park and how its impact is still felt today:

This isn't just in South Africa, in American black people were prohibited from going to national parks.

Lucas Ledwaba, Editor - Mukurukuru Media

The result, says Ledwaba, is that there is now a generation of black people who have never been to a national park.

In the piece Ledwaba, who has been visiting the Kruger since the late 1990's, writes about how he has often "felt like one of the attractions in the park, given the stares I received from white folks."

He admits the prohibitive cost is one of the overarching reasons why many black South Africans do not visit the Kruger, but that's not the full story, he says.

It was sold as the exclusive preserve of white people, he says.

SANParks has made some efforts in promoting the park to black people, but it's not enough says Ledwaba.

In 2021 only 30% of local visitors to the Kruger were black people, that should be very concerning in a country where black people are in the majority.

Lucas Ledwaba, Editor - Mukurukuru Media

RELATED:Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion




13 July 2023 11:07 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Kruger National Park

Trending

702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?

Local Lifestyle

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

World

'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run

Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

GP Health launches digital fingerprint system to help identify unclaimed bodies

13 July 2023 1:55 PM

'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala

13 July 2023 1:17 PM

‘Underreporting’ of bullying at construction sites concerns engineering sector

13 July 2023 12:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA