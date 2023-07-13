Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending global news, including the historic heatwaves across Europe.
Temperatures are soaring in Europe, making for a sweaty (and deadly) summer.
The first week of July was the hottest week in history for planet Earth, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.
🔥 🥵 The heat continues. July started with the hottest week on record. Extreme heat in North Africa, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, large parts of Asia and the southern USA. 🌍🌎 🌏 #StateofClimate' World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 12, 2023
🔗 https://t.co/NbYM6Nllii pic.twitter.com/Ev5ZZk0dD0
Temperatures making heatwave history look like this for parts of Europe:
48°C in Italy (Sicily and Sardinia)
45°C+ in Greece
40°C+ in Cyprus, Croatia and France
The sky-high temperature condition is aptly nicknamed "Cerberus" - as in the three-headed hound who guards the gates of hell in Greek mythology.
On Tuesday (11 July), a 44-year-old man in his forties collapsed from the heat while painting zebra crossing lines in northern Italy. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
