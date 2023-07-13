Walk the Talk: What cause do you think is worth walking for?
702 listeners let Clement know on the 702Openline what causes they think we should walk for this year. (Key moments at 07:10, 22:30 and 36:13)
As a result of lockdown, we have not been able to have a full Walk the Talk for a few years.
This year it will be back and better than ever at the Cradle of Humankind on 20 August.
Walk the Talk 2023 is not just for individuals as this year 702 and Primedia Broadcasting are calling on corporates to walk with us for a cause.
The Clement Manyathela show wants to choose a collective cause that every member of the show’s family and friends can walk for together.
If you consider yourself a family and friend of the CM show I want you to go enter and let’s decide on a cause.Clement Manyathela
I am very passionate about development and opportunities for young people coming from rural communities and underdeveloped areas, because that is my experience.Clement Manyathela
RELATED: 702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?
Some listeners say we should walk for transparency and political accountability, others say we should walk for awareness on the importance of healing the inner child.
Jacob from Boksburg says we should walk for career guidance and coaching to help the youth of South Africa know what options are available for them.
We should be coaching these kids when they leave matric to say this is what you should be looking at, we are short here and there.Jacob from Boksburg
Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen from the company BCX was on the line and says she is challenging BCX to take up the corporate challenge and she will be walking for an initiative called Miles for Mandisa, which is linked to the Mandisa Bursary fund at St Annes.
They have started this Miles for Mandisa which is a campaign encouraging people to run, cycle, swim or move… to raise funds for that bursary.Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer - BCX
To find out more about entering Walk the Talk click here.
Listen to the interview above for more.
