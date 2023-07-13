Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times
So far, the pictures taken by Lungisa Mjaji of his niece have been viewed over a million times and received over 35 000 likes on Twitter.
'Remember my name', tweeted photographer Lungisa Mjaji back in February.
Well, it seems all the more likely that we will now after a series of stunning photographs featuring the snapper's three-year-old niece went viral this week.
The images taken by Lungisa for a university project show adorable Lethukukhanya Mjaji grinning and holding a loaf of Albany bread, earning her the moniker 'Albany Bread Girl' on social media.
Am Lungisani Mjaji, a commercial photography student from Tshwane University of Technology, sharing the untold story behind my viral photograph.The image is part of my project called "My Footprint,"aiming to capture the beauty of South Africa's rural landscapes.Featuring my niece pic.twitter.com/O0jsJw1zJp' Lungisani Mjaji (@MjajiLungisani) July 10, 2023
So far, the pictures have been viewed over a million times and received over 35 000 likes on Twitter.
Mjaji, founder of Innovative Photography, tells TimesLive that they form part of a photo project, called "My Footprint," which aims to capture the beauty of South Africa's rural landscapes.
He says he wanted to capture the essence of South Africa and its love for children and also to include well-known products.
"I saw an opportunity to involve Albany, a well-known bread brand, and decided to incorporate it into the shoot,” he said.
Well, as soon as he shared the pictures on social media, there were calls for Albany to get on board and make little Lethukukhanya their official poster child.
More from Local
Ukrainian society protests Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at Artscape
Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake has come to Cape Town, but some are protesting its arrival.Read More
[LISTEN] Thuli Madonsela speaks on qualities new Public Protector will need
The country is looking for a new Public Protector, but this job is not one without challenges.Read More
Walk the Talk: What cause do you think is worth walking for?
Clement Manyathela is ready to 'Walk the Talk' and is looking for the right cause.Read More
NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications
A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.Read More
702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?
The iconic Walk the Talk is back, and this year comes with the fantastic new addition of the 'Corporate Challenge'.Read More
South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August
After a period of slight relief, loadshedding stages four and six have returned.Read More
ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s illegal suspension by Ramaphosa
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended in June last year, soon after she announced she would probe a complaint against the president related to the theft of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm.Read More
CoCT's 17.6% electricity hike 'legal' and encouraged by public participation
The city said if it followed Nersa’s guideline of not exceeding a 15.1% electricity tariff hike, it would run at a loss of approximately R500 million.Read More
Police studying videos of truck attacks for evidence to make arrests: Masemola
Police confirmed that there were 12 people identified as potential suspects in the recent truck attacks that saw at least 21 trucks being torched since Saturday in five separate incidents spread across three provinces.Read More