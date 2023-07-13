[WATCH] 73-year-old man rekindles love with high school crush from 60 years ago





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending online news.

One of today's viral stories include a 73-year-old man proposing to his high school crush at an airport in Tampa (United States of America) ahead of their 60th class reunion which went viral on TikTok.

Skip to 5.15 for Friedman's view.

If there was ever a case of "the one who got away"... it's this one.

Friedman reports that Dr Thomas McMeekin, a dermatologist in Tampa, Florida, first met Nancy Gambell (79) at high school where they dated but were never serious and went on to marry other people.

After parting post high school, McMeekin and Gambell met again for the first time after 50 years at a high school reunion - where they were both still married to other people.

Fast-forward a couple of years, the pair are now partnerless and started rekindling their love via email and texts since McMeekin lives in Tampa and Gambell in Florida.

10 years later, ahead of the pair meeting at their 60th high school reunion again... McMeekin arranges for Gambell to meet him at an airport in Tampa where he got down on one knee (yes, he still could at 73-years-old) to propose.

What did Gambell say? Watch the sweet moment below shared by Fox 13 Tampa Bay on YouTube and originally shared by Angelia L. Fedrick.

In the video, McMeekin says, "Will you, Nancy, do me the honour of being my soulmate in life, my partner in every sense of the word, and my beloved wife forever. Marry me?"

NOPE, WE'RE NOT CRYING... YOU ARE!

Of course, the moment was documented and published on social media which has since gone viral with users expressing how "romantic" this is. One user even pointed out that this was quite Notebook-esque of the couple - if you know, you know.

In an interview with Fox 13 Tampa Bay, McMeekin says, "we admired each other from a distance. I never thought I had a chance with her. She was a beautiful cheerleader, and I thought she’d never accept a date because she was so pretty and everyone loved her."

And look at Gambell accepting the doctor's proposal now.

McMeekin plans to retire and move to California to be with his soon-to-be wife.

Friedman is skeptical and questions love on this one, saying...

What does that even mean? He's saying... I've had a crush on her 60 years ago, now he's thinking I wanna be with that cheerleader. Imagine holding a torch for someone else for 60 years? Are you even the same people? What is love even? Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire

Despite Friedman's skepticism, she says this is "sweet and beautiful".

Here's to happily ever after for the ones that got away - it's not too late, this is your sign, lovebirds - go get your girl or bae!