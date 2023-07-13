Ukrainian society protests Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at Artscape
Lester Kiewit speaks with Marlene Le Roux, CEO at Artscape Theatre Company
The performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake finally arrived at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town after some significant delays.
However, there were some protests outside the theatre organised by the Ukrainian Association of South Africa.
When the ballet was initially announced for 2020 it was under the St Petersberg Ballet company.
However, Le Roux says this is not under the St Petersberg Ballet Company and international dancers from around the world have been contracted for the tour.
Things have changed because there is a war going on.Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Company
This particular company is not connected to the St Petersberg Ballet theatre at all.Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Company
She adds that they are allowing the Ukrainian society to protest, and they did have meetings with them beforehand.
It is their right to protest, and if this is the way to state that their country is at war with Russia, we give them the opportunity to protest.Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Company
Listen to the interview above for more.
