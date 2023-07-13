Streaming issues? Report here
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat

13 July 2023 9:20 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Dj Zinhle
mental wellness
Women's Month
healing
AKA WORLDWIDE
nadia nakai
Lynn Forbes

The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia.

Lynn Forbes, mom of late rapper AKA, knows all about what it means to 'Get real', she's hoping to inspire women in Cape Town to prioritise their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being this Women's Month.

lynnforbes-facebookjpg

She recently celebrated her first birthday since the murder of her son, rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes in February and on her special day Lynn Forbes took to social media to thank her followers for the "beautiful, birthday blessings".

Among those sending their birthday blessings to Forbes were the mother of AKA's daughter Kairo, DJ Zinhle and the rapper's girlfriend at the time of his death, Nadia Nakai.

And the celebrations continue for Mama Forbes, who has announced this week that for the 1 year anniversary celebration of her 'Get Real' wellness event she'll be taking the experience to women in Cape Town.

Together with her friend and life coach Khadijah Mia, Forbes, the much-admired matriach of the blended Forbes family has been hosting and facilitating the Integrated Wellness Experiences since August last year:

It is a self-care and wellness programme that takes individuals through a journey of personal transformation and change.

Lynn Forbes, Inspirational Speaker

The objective is to help individuals introspect, awaken their senses, release stress and anxiety and develop self management strategies.

Lynn Forbes, Inspirational Speaker

Forbes has been heralded for the strength she has displayed since the fatal shooting of AKA outside a restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on February 10.

She has also been lauded for sharing her story as a childhood sexual abuse survivor.

(Tickets for the Women's Month Get Real with Lynn & Kay events in Cape Town are available on: 0828574446)

RELATED: AKA's mom Lynn Forbes on her 'difficult' year, confirms she's writing a book


This article first appeared on 947 : AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat




