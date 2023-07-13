El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks. 13 July 2023 4:19 PM
[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all. 13 July 2023 3:03 PM
'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society' Gun industry expert weighs in on the state of firearm control in South Africa. 13 July 2023 2:38 PM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding. 13 July 2023 10:25 AM
South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August After a period of slight relief, loadshedding stages four and six have returned. 13 July 2023 9:01 AM
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates? Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rat... 12 July 2023 11:10 PM
View all Business
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling. 13 July 2023 5:07 PM
Chinese Invasion: Five Chinese car brands set to conquer SA Haval and Chery aren't the only Chinese brands looking to take over the South African market. 13 July 2023 3:15 PM
Weight loss: Why you don’t just lose fat when you’re on a diet Diets not only impact your body fat, but your muscle too. 13 July 2023 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala 'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season. 13 July 2023 11:17 AM
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas. 13 July 2023 10:46 AM
'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals. 13 July 2023 10:36 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate. 12 July 2023 1:32 PM
View all Entertainment
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August. 12 July 2023 10:49 PM
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine. 12 July 2023 2:42 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever

13 July 2023 3:45 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
El Nino
Heatwave

A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon.

The UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has confirmed it: El Niño conditions have arrived and are expected to become moderate to strong as they develop over the coming year. El Niño is the hot phase of a natural fluctuation in the Earth’s climate system (the full name of which is the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, or ENSO) which normally lasts for a couple of years and is happening on top of a long-term trend of human-driven global warming.

This year is already proving hot. Widespread heatwaves have contributed to the hottest June on record, temperatures in parts of the northeast Atlantic were up to 5°C warmer than normal for June and sea ice around Antarctica is 2.5 million square kilometres smaller than average for the time of year, well below any level recorded since 1979.

https://twitter.com/hausfath/status/1675904009985728519?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1675904009985728519%7Ctwgr%5Ed6ec4013820b469e03570933b79694458098192f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconversation.com%2Fwhat-el-nino-means-for-the-worlds-perilous-climate-tipping-points-209083

This El Niño event is just getting started and so is only partially responsible for these recent extremes. But with global average temperatures already high this year, El Niño strengthening into next year could make 2024 the hottest year on record. El Niño can add up to 0.2°C to global temperatures.

The WMO says it is now very likely that the Earth’s temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average by 2027. This is the temperature limit world leaders promised to strive to limit long-term warming to when they signed the Paris Agreement in 2015. Beyond it, scientists predict the impacts of climate change will rapidly escalate.

These impacts could include the triggering of climate tipping points: self-sustaining shifts in the climate system that lock in devastating changes once critical warming levels are passed. An example is the West Antarctic ice sheet, the irreversible collapse of which could be triggered once warming seawater causes it to retreat back in to the deep submarine basin it sits in, eventually adding up to 3 metres to global sea-level rise. Tipping points can also lock in extra global warming by amplifying greenhouse gas emissions from natural sources.

Recent research I led judged that several of these climate tipping points become likely beyond 1.5°C and can’t be ruled out even at current warming of around 1.2°C. So could record global heat turbo-charged by El Niño over the coming years bring these tipping thresholds within reach?

Short-term heat extremes will continue to destabilise systems like coral reefs and the Amazon rainforest which are thought to be vulnerable to tipping. Some smaller ecosystems may tip too, but probably not over the thousands of kilometres necessary to count as a climate tipping point. The retreat of sea ice near the Antarctic peninsula suggests more warmth is reaching parts of the West Antarctic ice sheet too, which could tip even at current warming levels. However, most scientists don’t expect the world to reach a slew of climate tipping points if El Niño causes the world to cross 1.5°C briefly.

The outcome for tipping points

Our estimates for climate tipping point thresholds are based on what would happen if global warming stayed at that level for many years. So a tipping threshold that is estimated to lie at 1.5°C won’t have been reached until global temperatures average 1.5°C for around a decade. Similarly, the Paris Agreement’s lower limit will not be bust upon first contact with 1.5°C – it’s the long-term average rather than a given year (or day) that counts.

The wide ranges over which particular tipping points are estimated to lie mean that we can’t say for sure exactly when tipping becomes inevitable, only that tipping becomes more likely with every fraction of warming within that range. Some systems, like ice sheets, are slow to respond to global warming and may have a window in which conditions can temporarily exceed the critical threshold for a few decades. This offers a chance for warming to be brought below it again before the system is guaranteed to tip over into a new state.

Some commentators worry that recent temperature and sea ice extremes might themselves be the result of tipping points approaching. This is because some complex systems are thought to “flicker” when under stress, briefly jumping to a new state and back again before they permanently tip over. It’s even been suggested that recent extremes might be evidence that tipping is already underway.

Flickering before tipping is possible, but systems like Antarctic sea ice or ocean currents aren’t known to behave this way.

Rather than an unforeseen tipping point approaching, the dramatic extremes in temperature and sea ice extent are best explained as natural variability on top of long-term warming. In other words, they sit within a natural range that is rapidly shifting upwards as a result of global warming. Emissions of sunlight-reflecting aerosols from shipping also fell sharply with new regulations in 2020. These blocked a small amount of warming which is now starting to reappear.

Broken temperature records during an El Niño event are a symptom of underlying global warming, and it’s this long-term warming which will ultimately trigger climate tipping points, especially once the global average passes 1.5°C. An El Niño event will help destabilise some systems, which could tip if they are smaller or respond quickly.

For example, when average warming reaches around 1.5°C, a future strong El Niño temporarily pushing the world’s average temperature to 1.7°C could cause some coral reefs to start dying off before a cooling La Niña arrives. The same could happen during this El Niño if the tipping thresholds for coral reefs happen to lie towards the bottom of their estimated range. However, lower-end climate tipping point thresholds are less likely. For other systems that respond more slowly to warming like ice sheets, the subsequent La Niña should (temporarily) balance things out.

© weyo/123rf.com
© weyo/123rf.com

So, it’s unlikely, but not impossible, that this new El Niño event will directly trigger climate tipping points. Instead, coming El Niño events combined with human-driven global warming will continue to break temperature records, and the chance of tipping points being crossed will continue to grow as long-term warming proceeds.

Increasing global warming by continuing to burn fossil fuels will also make future El Niño events more intense. Modelling suggests this may already be happening. Yet more motivation, if it were needed, to cut greenhouse gas emissions as rapidly as possible to limit their damage.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

Written by David Armstrong McKay: Researcher in Earth System Resilience, Stockholm University

The Conversation

RELATED: El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared


This article first appeared on 702 : El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever




13 July 2023 3:45 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
El Nino
Heatwave

More from World

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'

13 July 2023 1:01 PM

An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

13 July 2023 10:45 AM

July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kosmos111/123rf.com

Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination

12 July 2023 10:49 PM

Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finnish far-right finance minister accused of racist online comments. Wikimedia Commons: FinnishGovernment

Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface

12 July 2023 4:16 PM

Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine

12 July 2023 2:42 PM

Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wolfgang Lucht from Pixabay

Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats

12 July 2023 1:26 PM

There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Leslie Van Houten arrives at the Criminal Courts Building in Los Angeles in 1976 for a rearraignment and hearing on setting a new trial date for her role in the LaBianca murders. Picture: John Malmin, Los Angeles Times, via Wikimedia Commons

Manson cult follower Leslie van Houten released from prison after half a century

12 July 2023 12:39 PM

Leslie van Houten, a follower of the infamous cult leader Charles Manson, has been released from prison after 50 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Toshodaiji Temple. Picture: Saigen Jiro via Wikimedia Commons

ANOTHER tourist has been accused of vandalising an ancient monument

12 July 2023 11:08 AM

A Canandian teenager has been accused of vandalising a 1,200 year old temple in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed/ Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China has pledged to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030 – but it’s heading in the opposite direction. Pexels: Pixabay

China's ambitious goal to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030

11 July 2023 11:56 AM

Carbon emissions from China are growing faster now than before COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times

Local

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

World

Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'

World

EWN Highlights

Gauteng govt looking at mixed financing plan to pay for state-owned bank

13 July 2023 6:46 PM

'I burnt it': Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to Parliament

13 July 2023 6:31 PM

Family of 3 people who died in Mamelodi fire struggling to deal with tragedy

13 July 2023 6:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA