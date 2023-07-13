What really happened to Tiano Anthony?
Clarence Ford speaks to Manenebrg CPF chairperson Vernon Visagie about the fatal shooting of the nine-year-old.
It's being claimed the Manenburg house in which a nine-year-old boy was shot and later died from his injuries in hospital is a known drug den.
Tiano Anthony died on Monday night after being shot in the head.
A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster has confessed to the shooting.
While it's now being claimed that the man was cleaning his illegal firearm when the boy was shot, Vernon Visagie, Chairman of Manenebrg CPF says the family initially put out a different story as to what happened:
They concoted this story that a guy walked past, put his hoodie on then turned around and shot at the child.Vernon Visagie, Chairman - Manenebrg CPF
Nobody in the area saw what happened, so that firstly rang alarm bells. It doesn't make sense.Vernon Visagie, Chairman - Manenebrg CPF
When the anti-gang unit raided the house, they discovered drugs and also an illegal firearm.Vernon Visagie, Chairman - Manenebrg CPF
After interrogation he admitted what he'd done.Vernon Visagie, Chairman - Manenebrg CPF
According to The Voice, a second man has also since been arrested, police spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett told the publication.
“I can confirm that the accused confessed to police officers that he was inside the house where the child lived and was cleaning his gun when a shot went off.
“The Anti-Gang Unit followed up information which led them to the arrest of another 24-year-old man who was found in possession of the murder weapon.
“Both men have been charged and will appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court soon.”
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/schmidt13/schmidt131407/schmidt13140700007/30212429-police-lights.jpg
