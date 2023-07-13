How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Mbali Nwoko, chief executive farmer at Green Terrace.
- A spate of truck torchings is likely to further dent business confidence and impact the economy
- An award-winning hydroponic farmer explains the ways in which agri-businesses are being affected by the attacks
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on some of the country's busiest transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the two-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.
Arsonists have targeted trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, forcing the drivers out before setting fire to the vehicles.
It was reported on Thursday that two suspects have now been arrested.
It's feared the attacks will further dent business confidence and harm South Africa's economy.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) discusses the impact of the truck torchings on small farmers with Mbali Nwoko, chief executive farmer at female-owned hydroponic farm Green Terrace in Gauteng.
Nwoko confirms that the attacks are certainly having a negative impact on the sector as farmers and agricultural businesses rely on being able to move their goods between different provinces.
And at farm level, this is delaying harvesting she says.
When you think of the national fresh produce markets we could see a declined footprint in terms of buyers going to the markets and sending goods to various provinces to fill up those shelves... Think of auctioneers moving livestock from one place to another... It could be materials to start construction at farms whether it's greenhouses, whether it's irrigation...Mbali Nwoko, Chief Executive Farmer - Green Terrace
These attacks are really causing a backlog not only in the agri-sector but obviously for all other linked sectors.Mbali Nwoko, Chief Executive Farmer - Green Terrace
The attacks come at a time when farmers are already struggling to cope with production cost increases on many levels.
When trucks are being burned, stock is being burned she points out.
That increases insurance premiums, making the product even more expensive for the next season because now companies will start to think of a de-risked model where, instead of transporting goods by road, they'll look at alternatives. These alternative solutions will come at a higher margin which at the end of the day goes back to the farmer who needs to pay more for their production.Mbali Nwoko, Chief Executive Farmer - Green Terrace
The cost of farming has become very expensive because of various factors and, over and above just the roads there are ports also that are sometimes affected by strikes, by changes in policy etcetera... Now, when we experience things like burning of trucks, those could affect goods that were imported months ago, waiting to get to the end consumer or to a business that needs to service their customers.Mbali Nwoko, Chief Executive Farmer - Green Terrace
During planting season it is all about the timing for farmers Nwoko notes.
What may have served as a buffer is the icy weather experienced in parts of the country this week she adds, which would have prevented affected farmers from planting.
But it does impact the ability to trade and move product... and think of farmers looking to harvest. Every single week counts to make a sale, so when you miss a week it delays the potential revenue for an agribusiness.Mbali Nwoko, Chief Executive Farmer - Green Terrace
