Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.
- The rand rallied on Thursday amid lower-than-expected US inflation numbers
- The currency broke through the R18/$ level in morning trade for the first time in just over three months
- However this could be short-lived warns Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar
The rand broke through the R18/$ level in Thursday morning trade - the first time in just over three months.
The dollar pulled back on better-than-expected US inflation numbers which could signal a slowdown in interest rate hikes.
Wednesday's news that consumer price inflation (CPI) in the US eased to 3% was followed on Thursday by a drop in producer price index (PPI) numbers.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief Investment officer at Anchor Capital.
There are probably still a few twists and turns ahead in the road before the inflation issue is resolved in the US, Wapenaar cautions.
The numbers that came out... were like water on parched earth because the markets have been so devoid of good news on the inflation front that this was received with great excitement. The point we would make is that the 3% inflation is headline inflation.Nolan Wapenaar, Co-chief Investment Officer - Anchor Capital
If you look deeper into the numbers, core inflation in the US for example is still running at 4.8%. What that's basically saying is that your more volatile items like fuel costs and food costs have come down quite dramatically over the last year, but there are still underlying inflation problems in the US economy and that will worry the US Reserve.Nolan Wapenaar, Co-chief Investment Officer - Anchor Capital
Wapenaar feels it's plausible that we could see the rand weaken above 18 to the dollar, potentially to the mid-18s.
We just published our asset allocation navigator and our view is that in 12 months' time the rand is closer to 17.50, so longer term there's a good propensity for it to recover some lost ground but in the short term we're not into the plain sailing as of yet.Nolan Wapenaar, Co-chief Investment Officer - Anchor Capital
