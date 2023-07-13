Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
What really happened to Tiano Anthony? A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster, has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg. 13 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
View all Business
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 9:20 PM
South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence. 13 July 2023 5:40 PM
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling. 13 July 2023 5:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant Grant is currently the coach of the Zambia national team. 13 July 2023 9:22 PM
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala 'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season. 13 July 2023 11:17 AM
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas. 13 July 2023 10:46 AM
View all Sport
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 9:20 PM
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Entertainment
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. 13 July 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!

13 July 2023 10:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Coffee shop
deaf community
I Love Coffee Group

The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Gary Hopkins, owner of I Love Coffee.

The I Love Coffee shop in Cape Town received a R10 000 donation when staffers from Libra Walk Essential Services popped in for a cuppa! Image: I Love Coffee Group on Facebook
The I Love Coffee shop in Cape Town received a R10 000 donation when staffers from Libra Walk Essential Services popped in for a cuppa! Image: I Love Coffee Group on Facebook

Any act of kindness is one to be celebrated in our rough-and-tumble world, but sometimes it can have an extra- special effect.

This was the case when a huge tip made a huge difference to a special community of local waitrons.

RELATED: I Love Coffee empowers deaf community through learnerships

The Cape Town coffee shop "I Love Coffee" empowers deaf youth by training and employing them as baristas and chefs.

Recently a group of patrons came in to grab the last cuppa of the day and then dropped a R10 000 tip upon leaving!

The establishment's owner, Gary Hopkins, shares the story with Bruce Whitfield.

What makes us unique is that our main little coffee shop in Cape Town is staffed mainly by deaf employees... We're used to them being appreciated but just the other day a group of gentlemen came in - the last customers of the day, they had a cup of coffee and on their way out they just very casually said 'can we leave a R10 000 tip?'.

Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

You can imagine, I was quite speechless!

Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

Hopkins says the group of four did not look like regular patrons, but the coffee shop does display a sign saying it helps deaf youth shine as baristas and chefs.

While it's important for the I Love Coffee Group to go out looking for enterprise and skills development funding, what it sometimes forgets is that the stars of the show are the staff, he comments.

I think they (the big tippers) just saw the sign, saw the videos of our staff winning competitions and how they were just doing their job... and it impressed them enough and they introduced themselves as Libra Walk and gave us R10 000!

Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

Hopkins says their benefactors from Libra Walk Essential Services have remained in contact and a relationship is now being built.

In fact the cleaning services outfit is planning to set up a coffee shop in their own business, for which they want to order coffee from Hopkins' establishment.

I explained what a difference they'd made in our lives and they're saying 'but you don't understand what you're doing in our lives and we are going to support you some more... It's a relationship we know is going to grow and it all started because they got some good service.

Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

What is I Love Coffee going to do with this unexpected bonanza?

The staff all said what they want is beautiful uniforms! he exclaims.

They really want beautiful uniforms, which just shows how much pride they take in their jobs and it's the fairest way of splitting the money. That was really so touching that as a deaf community they really want to shine and really want to make something of themselves.

Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

Click here to find out more about the work the I Love Coffee Group does.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the uplifting conversation




13 July 2023 10:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Coffee shop
deaf community
I Love Coffee Group

More from Business

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should

13 July 2023 9:11 PM

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another four trucks were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 12 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods

13 July 2023 7:39 PM

More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar

13 July 2023 7:13 PM

The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local Pick 'n Pay removes per Kg / unit price on price tags. Pexels: Laura James

[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?'

13 July 2023 11:43 AM

Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SRC leaders from at least 14 universities picketed outside the NSFAS offices in the Cape Town CBD on 24 May 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications

13 July 2023 10:25 AM

A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August

13 July 2023 9:01 AM

After a period of slight relief, loadshedding stages four and six have returned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?

12 July 2023 11:10 PM

Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rate hike cycle in the US and in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kosmos111/123rf.com

Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination

12 July 2023 10:49 PM

Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gajus/123rf.com

El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared

12 July 2023 9:38 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

View of the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt @ olyasolodenko/123rf.com

Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile

12 July 2023 7:52 PM

It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should

13 July 2023 9:11 PM

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: schmidt13/123rf.com

What really happened to Tiano Anthony?

13 July 2023 9:06 PM

A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster, has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another four trucks were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 12 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods

13 July 2023 7:39 PM

More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar

13 July 2023 7:13 PM

The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Walking Football Cape Town/Pixabay: AnnRos

Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship

13 July 2023 4:19 PM

Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strange objects including cutlery, clothes and motor vehicle tyres found in the City of Cape Town's sewer system. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town/Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien

[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town

13 July 2023 3:03 PM

Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society'

13 July 2023 2:38 PM

Gun industry expert weighs in on the state of firearm control in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Row over plans for homeless shelter on 'historic' District Six site

13 July 2023 12:31 PM

District Six residents are fighting plans which would see a 116-bed homeless shelter built in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ballet dancers. Picture: Niki Dinov from Pixabay

Ukrainian society protests Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at Artscape

13 July 2023 12:18 PM

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake has come to Cape Town, but some are protesting its arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times

13 July 2023 12:09 PM

Photographer Lungisa Mjaji has made his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji famous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Lynn Forbes speaking at her son, AKA's memorial service in Sandton on 17 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat

13 July 2023 9:20 PM

The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A former gang member in Cape Town, South Africa, shows off his tattoos / Screenshot from The Conversation.

South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined

13 July 2023 5:40 PM

Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter. Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio

Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter

13 July 2023 5:07 PM

It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Walking Football Cape Town/Pixabay: AnnRos

Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship

13 July 2023 4:19 PM

Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chinese Invasion: Five Chinese car brands set to conquer SA

13 July 2023 3:15 PM

Haval and Chery aren't the only Chinese brands looking to take over the South African market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Vidmir Raic from Pixabay

Weight loss: Why you don’t just lose fat when you’re on a diet

13 July 2023 1:18 PM

Diets not only impact your body fat, but your muscle too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Aleksandra Gigowska/123rf

Tax return coming? Settle your debt before splurging

13 July 2023 12:56 PM

Financial planner Gareth Collier recommends tackling your debt with the additional income of your tax return.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funeral policies / Pexels: Mike Bird

[LISTEN] 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'

13 July 2023 12:24 PM

A six-month waiting period is standard if the individual passed away from natural causes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Fox 13 Tampa Bay on YouTube, video originally shared by Angelia L. Fedrick

[WATCH] 73-year-old man rekindles love with high school crush from 60 years ago

13 July 2023 11:37 AM

A video of two senior citizens has gone viral on TikTok as a man proposes to his high school crush 60 years later.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Atahan Demir

[WATCH] Discipline Camp teaches youth life skills and manners minus the torture

13 July 2023 10:53 AM

The founder of Rising Stars Generation Discipline Camp, Prince Motlou, speaks about restoring discipline and leadership in the minds of young people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times

Local

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

World

Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'

World

EWN Highlights

'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant

13 July 2023 11:22 PM

The day that was: Mkhwebane’s court loss, Mafe claims he burnt Parliament

13 July 2023 10:03 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Angase abuyele ejele uZuma, livuna uRamaphosa elikaMkhwebane

13 July 2023 9:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA