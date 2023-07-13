R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!





Bruce Whitfield chats to Gary Hopkins, owner of I Love Coffee.

The I Love Coffee shop in Cape Town received a R10 000 donation when staffers from Libra Walk Essential Services popped in for a cuppa! Image: I Love Coffee Group on Facebook

Any act of kindness is one to be celebrated in our rough-and-tumble world, but sometimes it can have an extra- special effect.

This was the case when a huge tip made a huge difference to a special community of local waitrons.

The Cape Town coffee shop "I Love Coffee" empowers deaf youth by training and employing them as baristas and chefs.

Recently a group of patrons came in to grab the last cuppa of the day and then dropped a R10 000 tip upon leaving!

The establishment's owner, Gary Hopkins, shares the story with Bruce Whitfield.

What makes us unique is that our main little coffee shop in Cape Town is staffed mainly by deaf employees... We're used to them being appreciated but just the other day a group of gentlemen came in - the last customers of the day, they had a cup of coffee and on their way out they just very casually said 'can we leave a R10 000 tip?'. Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

You can imagine, I was quite speechless! Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

Hopkins says the group of four did not look like regular patrons, but the coffee shop does display a sign saying it helps deaf youth shine as baristas and chefs.

While it's important for the I Love Coffee Group to go out looking for enterprise and skills development funding, what it sometimes forgets is that the stars of the show are the staff, he comments.

I think they (the big tippers) just saw the sign, saw the videos of our staff winning competitions and how they were just doing their job... and it impressed them enough and they introduced themselves as Libra Walk and gave us R10 000! Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

Hopkins says their benefactors from Libra Walk Essential Services have remained in contact and a relationship is now being built.

In fact the cleaning services outfit is planning to set up a coffee shop in their own business, for which they want to order coffee from Hopkins' establishment.

I explained what a difference they'd made in our lives and they're saying 'but you don't understand what you're doing in our lives and we are going to support you some more... It's a relationship we know is going to grow and it all started because they got some good service. Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

What is I Love Coffee going to do with this unexpected bonanza?

The staff all said what they want is beautiful uniforms! he exclaims.

They really want beautiful uniforms, which just shows how much pride they take in their jobs and it's the fairest way of splitting the money. That was really so touching that as a deaf community they really want to shine and really want to make something of themselves. Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee

