R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
Bruce Whitfield chats to Gary Hopkins, owner of I Love Coffee.
Any act of kindness is one to be celebrated in our rough-and-tumble world, but sometimes it can have an extra- special effect.
This was the case when a huge tip made a huge difference to a special community of local waitrons.
RELATED: I Love Coffee empowers deaf community through learnerships
The Cape Town coffee shop "I Love Coffee" empowers deaf youth by training and employing them as baristas and chefs.
Recently a group of patrons came in to grab the last cuppa of the day and then dropped a R10 000 tip upon leaving!
The establishment's owner, Gary Hopkins, shares the story with Bruce Whitfield.
What makes us unique is that our main little coffee shop in Cape Town is staffed mainly by deaf employees... We're used to them being appreciated but just the other day a group of gentlemen came in - the last customers of the day, they had a cup of coffee and on their way out they just very casually said 'can we leave a R10 000 tip?'.Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee
You can imagine, I was quite speechless!Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee
Hopkins says the group of four did not look like regular patrons, but the coffee shop does display a sign saying it helps deaf youth shine as baristas and chefs.
While it's important for the I Love Coffee Group to go out looking for enterprise and skills development funding, what it sometimes forgets is that the stars of the show are the staff, he comments.
I think they (the big tippers) just saw the sign, saw the videos of our staff winning competitions and how they were just doing their job... and it impressed them enough and they introduced themselves as Libra Walk and gave us R10 000!Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee
Hopkins says their benefactors from Libra Walk Essential Services have remained in contact and a relationship is now being built.
In fact the cleaning services outfit is planning to set up a coffee shop in their own business, for which they want to order coffee from Hopkins' establishment.
I explained what a difference they'd made in our lives and they're saying 'but you don't understand what you're doing in our lives and we are going to support you some more... It's a relationship we know is going to grow and it all started because they got some good service.Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee
What is I Love Coffee going to do with this unexpected bonanza?
The staff all said what they want is beautiful uniforms! he exclaims.
They really want beautiful uniforms, which just shows how much pride they take in their jobs and it's the fairest way of splitting the money. That was really so touching that as a deaf community they really want to shine and really want to make something of themselves.Gary Hopkins, Owner - I Love Coffee
Click here to find out more about the work the I Love Coffee Group does.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the uplifting conversation
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=802780531519622&set=a.540434017754276
More from Business
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?'
Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications
A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.Read More
South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August
After a period of slight relief, loadshedding stages four and six have returned.Read More
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?
Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rate hike cycle in the US and in SA.Read More
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination
Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.Read More
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
More from Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
What really happened to Tiano Anthony?
A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster, has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.Read More
Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship
Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.Read More
[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town
Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all.Read More
'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society'
Gun industry expert weighs in on the state of firearm control in South Africa.Read More
Row over plans for homeless shelter on 'historic' District Six site
District Six residents are fighting plans which would see a 116-bed homeless shelter built in the area.Read More
Ukrainian society protests Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at Artscape
Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake has come to Cape Town, but some are protesting its arrival.Read More
More from Lifestyle
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat
The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia.Read More
South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined
Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence.Read More
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter
It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling.Read More
Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship
Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.Read More
Chinese Invasion: Five Chinese car brands set to conquer SA
Haval and Chery aren't the only Chinese brands looking to take over the South African market.Read More
Weight loss: Why you don’t just lose fat when you’re on a diet
Diets not only impact your body fat, but your muscle too.Read More
Tax return coming? Settle your debt before splurging
Financial planner Gareth Collier recommends tackling your debt with the additional income of your tax return.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'
A six-month waiting period is standard if the individual passed away from natural causes.Read More
[WATCH] 73-year-old man rekindles love with high school crush from 60 years ago
A video of two senior citizens has gone viral on TikTok as a man proposes to his high school crush 60 years later.Read More