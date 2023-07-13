Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks.
The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has upheld the ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that Jacob Zuma should return to prison.
But does this mean that he in effect _will _go back to jail?
The SCA itself had upheld the ruling by the Pretoria High Court made in December 2021.
The decision reviewed and set aside the decision by the former Commissioner of Correctional Services to release Zuma on medical parole.
At the time, Arthur Fraser eventually acknowledged that the medical parole board had found the former president to be in a stable condition and that he'd unilaterally reversed that decision.
Bruce Whitfield asks Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks to explain why the situation is so complicated.
The Concourt's decision means, essentially, that the SCA ruling stands, she says.
"And what the SCA found is that Zuma has not finished serving the 15 months he got slapped with for that contempt conviction and should return to prison to complete his sentence."
At issue is whether the time JZ spent on medical parole (whether lawfully granted or not) should count as time served.
In theory at least, even when you are on parole you are under correctional supervision of some sort and you're not a 100% completely free man... So when it comes to this question, the SCA said essentially it should be left to the Commissioner of Correctional Services ultimately to decide... so the SCA didn't rule on that.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Whatever decision Makgothi Thobakgale (who is acting Commissioner right now) takes will have to be reasonable and lawful Wicks adds.
"If he does decide he is going to take that time the former president spent on medical parole into account, he is going to have to justify and explain why."
DA leader John Steenhuysen told Wicks the party will be watching how Thobakgale moves forward very closely.
Should he make a decision they feel unfairly favours the former president... where they feel that the reasoning is not sound, they've said they will not hesitate to go back to court.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The Constitutional Court has confirmed that Jacob Zuma belongs in jail.' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 13, 2023
The DA’s lawyers are currently drafting a letter which we will submit to Zuma calling for him to voluntarily surrender himself to arrest within a reasonable timeframe. - @jsteenhuisenhttps://t.co/8Ak7R2dcxL
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
