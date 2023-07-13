Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship
Pippa Hudson interview Ruudi Abrahams, CEO of Walking Football Cape Town.
Walking football... maybe a sport you're not too familiar with, but that's exactly what it is; football with zero running.
Founded in 2017 by Abrahams, the sport proioritises health, fun, fitness and friendship amongst the 60 and 70 age group.
Walking football has a plethora of benefits, including the improvement of blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, improving bone density and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and strokes.
Unlike regular football, walking football is played on a 30m x 60m field, 4,5, 6, 7 a-side with zero running, contact, off-sides or highballs.
Each game is between 10 to 15 minutes, depending on how much the players can withstand.
Want to join? Click here.
RELATED: 'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
The game has taken off like fire.Ruudi Abrahams, CEO – Walking Football Cape Town
Walking football is a very easy sport; anybody can play it.Ruudi Abrahams, CEO – Walking Football Cape Town
We always like to attract new players.Ruudi Abrahams, CEO – Walking Football Cape Town
10 minutes for a player aged 50 is almost like a half an hour that is played.Ruudi Abrahams, CEO – Walking Football Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: AnnRos
More from Local
[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town
Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all.Read More
'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society'
Gun industry expert weighs in on the state of firearm control in South Africa.Read More
Row over plans for homeless shelter on 'historic' District Six site
District Six residents are fighting plans which would see a 116-bed homeless shelter built in the area.Read More
Ukrainian society protests Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at Artscape
Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake has come to Cape Town, but some are protesting its arrival.Read More
Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times
Photographer Lungisa Mjaji has made his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji famous.Read More
[LISTEN] Thuli Madonsela speaks on qualities new Public Protector will need
The country is looking for a new Public Protector, but this job is not one without challenges.Read More
Walk the Talk: What cause do you think is worth walking for?
Clement Manyathela is ready to 'Walk the Talk' and is looking for the right cause.Read More
NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications
A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.Read More
702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?
The iconic Walk the Talk is back, and this year comes with the fantastic new addition of the 'Corporate Challenge'.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter
It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling.Read More
Chinese Invasion: Five Chinese car brands set to conquer SA
Haval and Chery aren't the only Chinese brands looking to take over the South African market.Read More
Weight loss: Why you don’t just lose fat when you’re on a diet
Diets not only impact your body fat, but your muscle too.Read More
Tax return coming? Settle your debt before splurging
Financial planner Gareth Collier recommends tackling your debt with the additional income of your tax return.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'
A six-month waiting period is standard if the individual passed away from natural causes.Read More
[WATCH] 73-year-old man rekindles love with high school crush from 60 years ago
A video of two senior citizens has gone viral on TikTok as a man proposes to his high school crush 60 years later.Read More
[WATCH] Discipline Camp teaches youth life skills and manners minus the torture
The founder of Rising Stars Generation Discipline Camp, Prince Motlou, speaks about restoring discipline and leadership in the minds of young people.Read More
'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run
Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals.Read More
702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?
The iconic Walk the Talk is back, and this year comes with the fantastic new addition of the 'Corporate Challenge'.Read More