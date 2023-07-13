Streaming issues? Report here
Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship

13 July 2023 4:19 PM
by Amy Fraser

Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.

Pippa Hudson interview Ruudi Abrahams, CEO of Walking Football Cape Town.

Walking football... maybe a sport you're not too familiar with, but that's exactly what it is; football with zero running.

Founded in 2017 by Abrahams, the sport proioritises health, fun, fitness and friendship amongst the 60 and 70 age group.

Walking football has a plethora of benefits, including the improvement of blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, improving bone density and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and strokes.

Unlike regular football, walking football is played on a 30m x 60m field, 4,5, 6, 7 a-side with zero running, contact, off-sides or highballs.

Each game is between 10 to 15 minutes, depending on how much the players can withstand.

Want to join? Click here.

RELATED: 'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba

The game has taken off like fire.

Ruudi Abrahams, CEO – Walking Football Cape Town

Walking football is a very easy sport; anybody can play it.

Ruudi Abrahams, CEO – Walking Football Cape Town

We always like to attract new players.

Ruudi Abrahams, CEO – Walking Football Cape Town

10 minutes for a player aged 50 is almost like a half an hour that is played.

Ruudi Abrahams, CEO – Walking Football Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




13 July 2023 4:19 PM
by Amy Fraser

