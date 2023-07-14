Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach

14 July 2023 9:16 AM
by Michael Pedro
Kaizer Chiefs
Malawi
Patrick Mabedi

Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender and current interim coach of the Malawi national team, Patrick Mabedi says all he needs is a chance, to prove himself as a coach.

The Malawian was a stalwart in the Chiefs team during the late 1990's and early 2000's, representing Amakhosi in over 200 games.

Since hanging up his boots in 2008, following a short stint with Moroka Swallows, Mabedi's ventured into the managerial side of the game.

He's been an assistant at several clubs, including at the Malawi national team.

He is now the interim coach of the national side, and was named Coach of the Group Stages at the ongoing COSAFA Cup after guiding his team to 3 wins from 3 matches, earning a spot in the semifinals against Lesotho on Friday.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mabedi says he is humbled by the award.

This is the beginning of good things maybe. I always believe there is a right time for everything and now is the right time for me. No one really gave me a chance as a coach until now.

Patrick Mabedi, Malawi Interim Coach

At clubs like Cape Town Spurs and Kaizer Chiefs I did what I could to help and to learn from those experiences. I think I did well in the last few games at Chiefs, I was given the chance to take the team in preseason before the new coach was hired and I had to start over again at Black Leopards.

Patrick Mabedi, Malawi Interim Coach
Patrick Mabedi was announced as the interim Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday 23 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs
Patrick Mabedi was announced as the interim Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday 23 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs

Sometimes you are in the wrong place at the wrong time. My knowledge and the education I tried to give myself has paid off in getting the award for this part of the tournament.

Patrick Mabedi, Malawi Interim Coach

The 49-year-old added that the title of “interim coach” needs to be something that is no longer used in the game.

We need to remove the title of interim coach because you act as a head coach and you are leading the team in every game. There is no time to say that you are waiting for the right person because the games come quickly and that’s where the planning and foresight come into things. You need to trust the person that you put in charge of a team.

Patrick Mabedi, Malawi Interim Coach
Mpumalanga Black Aces coach, Mushin Ertugral and his assistant, Patrick Mabedi. Picture: Mpumalanga Black Aces Facebook page.
Mpumalanga Black Aces coach, Mushin Ertugral and his assistant, Patrick Mabedi. Picture: Mpumalanga Black Aces Facebook page.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach


Kaizer Chiefs
Malawi
Patrick Mabedi

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
