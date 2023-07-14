Go down music memory lane by spending #AnHourWith brothers Geo & PJ Botha
This Sunday, brothers Geo and PJ Botha, co-hosts of kykNET’s financial series Welvaartskeppers, are taking over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share their fondest musical memories.
Geo and PJ Botha are both financial experts, who have just released their first book, Word Ryk, Bly Ryk.
The brothers are going to give you the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, with music from the likes of Aerosmith, Andrea Bocelli, and The Verse.
Tune in from 10 am to 11 am for the ultimate throwback hour every Sunday... only on CapeTalk.
