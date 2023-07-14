Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions





Africa Melane speaks to Bruce Davidson, a tennis analyst and promoter, about what promises to be an 'explosive' Wimbledon finals weekend.

Listen to Davidson's predictions below.

The final four in gentlemen's singles this weekend sees two matches as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Danill Medvedev while Novak Djokovic plays against Jannik Sinner.

Who'll come out tops?

Davidson's prediction for the gentleman's singles sees Alcaraz at the top.

The tennis analyst says the match between Alcaraz and Medvedev will be "explosive" since Alcaraz is known as the "youngest ever world number one" and hasn't lost a match this year. Davidson also notes that Alcaraz is great on grass so he's in his element - provided that he gets enough serves in right from the start.

Davidson says Alcaraz and Medvedev played against each other in 2021 so they are familiar will each other's styles.

However, says Davidson, Medvedev is a "consistent ball striker" with a powerful serve and is an octopus-style tennis player - it's not elegant to watch but he's out there to prove a point."

The other semi-final match sees tennis alum and legend Novak Djokovic take on Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic is on a winning streak and is one match away from record-breaking titles - will this event take him there?

The tennis analyst warns not to underestimate Sinner since he's experienced with Djokovic's style after playing against him in a match last year.

Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic takes on Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the ladies' singles finals

Who'll win this one?

Davidson gives credit to Vondrousova who is "a star in the making" and predicts that she's going to give Jabeur a run for her tennis balls.

The tennis pro says Jabeur might have that "edge" to win Wimbledon which will be great for African tennis.

Whichever way the ball bounces, it's going to be an incredible and interesting weekend of tennis.

This article first appeared on 702 : Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions