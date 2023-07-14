Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen The Constitutional Court has ruled that Jacob Zuma must return to prison and the DA is calling for his voluntary surrender. 14 July 2023 9:00 AM
Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the SCA ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison. 14 July 2023 8:18 AM
3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday. 14 July 2023 7:48 AM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 9:20 PM
South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence. 13 July 2023 5:40 PM
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling. 13 July 2023 5:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant Grant is currently the coach of the Zambia national team. 13 July 2023 9:22 PM
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala 'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season. 13 July 2023 11:17 AM
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas. 13 July 2023 10:46 AM
View all Sport
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 9:20 PM
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Entertainment
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. 13 July 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders

14 July 2023 8:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Jacob Zuma

The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the SCA ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison.

Africa Melane speaks with Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel.

The highest court in the land has upheld the ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to jail after he was released on medical parole.

Phiri says that, according to this judgement, Zuma has not completed his sentence.

That means Mr Zuma has to go back to the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Zuma served eight weeks of his fifteen-month sentence before his release and upon his return his sentence will continue running from that time, starting on his ninth week behind bars.

Phiri says that correctional services should be reaching out to Zuma and his lawyers on Friday to start making arrangements.

He adds that this must happen as soon as possible, and all parties have to comply with the court order.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation say the former president will not go back to jail, but Phiri says they are entirely incorrect.

You have all three levels of the high courts in this country sending Mr Zuma back to jail and if he decides to act against that it will be a blatant decision not to obey court orders.

Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

It is certainly worrying that his foundation is already looking to not give effect to the order. I would hope that he could actually step in and, for a change, give effect to the laws of the country.

Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Listen to the interview for more.

RELATED: Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should




14 July 2023 8:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Jacob Zuma

More from Local

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen

14 July 2023 9:00 AM

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Jacob Zuma must return to prison and the DA is calling for his voluntary surrender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The wreckage of a burnt truck on the N2 Highway in Empangeni on 11 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks

14 July 2023 7:48 AM

All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The I Love Coffee shop in Cape Town received a R10 000 donation when staffers from Libra Walk Essential Services popped in for a cuppa! Image: I Love Coffee Group on Facebook

R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!

13 July 2023 10:02 PM

The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should

13 July 2023 9:11 PM

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: schmidt13/123rf.com

What really happened to Tiano Anthony?

13 July 2023 9:06 PM

A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster, has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another four trucks were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 12 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods

13 July 2023 7:39 PM

More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar

13 July 2023 7:13 PM

The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Walking Football Cape Town/Pixabay: AnnRos

Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship

13 July 2023 4:19 PM

Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strange objects including cutlery, clothes and motor vehicle tyres found in the City of Cape Town's sewer system. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town/Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien

[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town

13 July 2023 3:03 PM

Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society'

13 July 2023 2:38 PM

Gun industry expert weighs in on the state of firearm control in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders

Local

Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions

Sport Lifestyle

3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks

Local

EWN Highlights

'It was traumatic': Relative of 3 family members who died in Mamelodi fire

14 July 2023 10:25 AM

No conflict of interest in Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane, ConCourt finds

14 July 2023 10:11 AM

Probe into CoCT's electricity tariff hike complaints could take months: Nersa

14 July 2023 9:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA