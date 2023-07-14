Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
Africa Melane speaks with Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel.
The highest court in the land has upheld the ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to jail after he was released on medical parole.
Phiri says that, according to this judgement, Zuma has not completed his sentence.
That means Mr Zuma has to go back to the Estcourt Correctional Centre.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Zuma served eight weeks of his fifteen-month sentence before his release and upon his return his sentence will continue running from that time, starting on his ninth week behind bars.
Phiri says that correctional services should be reaching out to Zuma and his lawyers on Friday to start making arrangements.
He adds that this must happen as soon as possible, and all parties have to comply with the court order.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation say the former president will not go back to jail, but Phiri says they are entirely incorrect.
You have all three levels of the high courts in this country sending Mr Zuma back to jail and if he decides to act against that it will be a blatant decision not to obey court orders.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
It is certainly worrying that his foundation is already looking to not give effect to the order. I would hope that he could actually step in and, for a change, give effect to the laws of the country.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Listen to the interview for more.
RELATED: Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
More from Local
Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen
The Constitutional Court has ruled that Jacob Zuma must return to prison and the DA is calling for his voluntary surrender.Read More
3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks
All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.Read More
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
What really happened to Tiano Anthony?
A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster, has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.Read More
Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship
Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.Read More
[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town
Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all.Read More