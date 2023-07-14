Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders





Africa Melane speaks with Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel.

The highest court in the land has upheld the ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to jail after he was released on medical parole.

Phiri says that, according to this judgement, Zuma has not completed his sentence.

That means Mr Zuma has to go back to the Estcourt Correctional Centre. Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Zuma served eight weeks of his fifteen-month sentence before his release and upon his return his sentence will continue running from that time, starting on his ninth week behind bars.

Phiri says that correctional services should be reaching out to Zuma and his lawyers on Friday to start making arrangements.

He adds that this must happen as soon as possible, and all parties have to comply with the court order.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation say the former president will not go back to jail, but Phiri says they are entirely incorrect.

You have all three levels of the high courts in this country sending Mr Zuma back to jail and if he decides to act against that it will be a blatant decision not to obey court orders. Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

It is certainly worrying that his foundation is already looking to not give effect to the order. I would hope that he could actually step in and, for a change, give effect to the laws of the country. Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

