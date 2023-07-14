SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy





Lester Kiewit speaks to Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest about their Mandela Month campaign.

Listen to the conversation below.

Mandela Day (18 July) = doing a good deed for someone or people in need for 67 minutes.

If you're looking to do some good work, the food-rescue and hunger-relief organisation, SA Harvest is calling on the public to do just that.

SA Harvest is extending Mandela Day into Mandela Month, keeping the acts of good service going.

The organisation encourages food donors, corporates, partner organisations and anyone who can to join their Mandela Month campaign to deliver one million meals to those in need.

SA Harvest reports that 20 million people including kids go to sleep hungry in SA every night "even though we're not a food scarce country."

This campaign aims to help reduce this number.

Browde says, if you'd like to help, you can donate money or food in volumes of 67 (to honour Mandela Day's 67 minutes).

So, you can donate R67, R670, R6700, R67k or 67 kilograms or grams of rice, potatoes, fruits, vegetables or other foods.

Head to SA Harvest's website to donate or to learn more about how you can participate.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.