Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen

Former president Jacob Zuma served only eight weeks of his fifteen-month sentence before being released on medical parole.

Now, the courts have found he must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence.

Steenhuisen says that there is no reason Zuma should not be in a correctional services facility as his medical parole was found to be irrational and set aside.

Therefore, any time he spent on medical parole should not count towards time served.

He adds that this case sets a very important precedent with regard to medical parole, especially concerning high-profile arrests likely to come from the Zondo Commission.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

What this judgement has also done now is shut the escape hatch. Never again will this process be abused to keep… those involved in corruption free from the consequences of their misdeeds. John Steenhuisen, DA Leader

