Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen
Lester Kiewit speaks with John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Former president Jacob Zuma served only eight weeks of his fifteen-month sentence before being released on medical parole.
Now, the courts have found he must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence.
RELATED: Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
Steenhuisen says that there is no reason Zuma should not be in a correctional services facility as his medical parole was found to be irrational and set aside.
Therefore, any time he spent on medical parole should not count towards time served.
He adds that this case sets a very important precedent with regard to medical parole, especially concerning high-profile arrests likely to come from the Zondo Commission.
What this judgement has also done now is shut the escape hatch. Never again will this process be abused to keep… those involved in corruption free from the consequences of their misdeeds.John Steenhuisen, DA Leader
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the SCA ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison.Read More
3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks
All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.Read More
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
What really happened to Tiano Anthony?
A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster, has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.Read More
Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship
Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.Read More
[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town
Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all.Read More