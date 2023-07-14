Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building
Lester Kiewit speaks with attorney William Booth.
On Thursday, Mafe disrupted court proceedings in the Cape High Court and said he did in fact burn the Parliament building and would do so again unless it was moved to Pretoria or Bloemfontein.
He was at a pre-trial appearance and was not under oath at the time.
He has been accused of terrorism and arson, amongst other charges, and has been in custody since January 2022.
Booth says that while this rant might not amount to a formal admission of facts, it can be used by the prosecution later on in the hearing, and he can be cross-examined on it.
He says that it is unusual that the legal representative did not intervene and ask for the matter to be adjourned when the Mafe started saying these things.
It would have been an unexpected outburst as far as the legal representative is concerned.William Booth, Legal Expert/Attorney
Booth says the outburst raises questions about Mafe’s mental health.
His outburst must be looked at in light of his mental health issues as well.William Booth, Legal Expert/Attorney

Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
