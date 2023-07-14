Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry





It's a tale as old as time... the Springboks vs All Blacks - who'll win?

The Rugby Championship is underway with New Zealand and South Africa easily winning their opening matches against Argentina and Australia respectively.

Only one Rugby Championship Test between the two teams is scheduled this year, and it's happening tomorrow. The teams will play a historic non-World Cup Test at Twickenham as part of their tournament preparation for the World Cup in France in August this year.

According to the Springboks' Instagram page... they are ready to face their long-time rivals, the All Blacks.

But... so are the All Blacks.

Take a look at these highlights - we think both teams are equally matched.

GO BOKKE!!!

