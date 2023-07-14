Muizenberg bridge getting muzzled: CoCT out to end Bridget’s reign of terror





Lester Kiewit speaks with Rob Quintas, City of Cape Town mayco member for urban mobility.

Over the years, many trucks have fallen victim to the jaws of the Muizenberg bridge, nicknamed Bridget.

Trucks getting caught under the bridge cause massive delays.

A number of interventions have been tried so far, from billboards to warning lights, to try and prevent large vehicles from getting jammed under the bridge.

I do think that having a team of people permanently standing there screaming might be the next intervention for us to consider. Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town

Muizenberg Bridge: City of Cape Town

Now, hopefully, Bridget will soon be going hungry as the City of Cape Town is planning to use technology to warn vehicles that are too big to avoid the bridge.

These early warning detection systems will use sensory devices to pick up the height and length of the vehicle and will issue a stop warning just before the bridge if the truck is too big.

