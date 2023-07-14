[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
South Africa's favourite captain sat down with actor, comedian, activist and media personality, Siv Ngesi to speak candidly about love, success, relationships and how we can thrive as South Africans and make Mzansi better for women.
The pair's conversation was shared by Siv Ngesi on Instagram on 13 July - watch the video below.
In the video, Kolisi speaks about prioritising mental health, admitting that him and his wife, Rachel Kolisi go for couple's therapy and suggests that everyone should seek professional help to deal with tough times, grief and emotional difficulties.
The Springbok captain also touched on his strained relationship with his father saying that the first he spoke to his dad was when he was 30 years old, filming for a documentary.
The dad-of-two also speaks about his appreciation for his wife - this part got us right in the feels.
Kolisi says, Rachel's love and unwavering belief in him got him to where he is today because, "without her, none of this would've happened. She always saw the person that I could become and she believed it".
The sports star also says that Rachel has seen and stayed with him at his worst - that's how he knew she was his person.
Yes, we cried a little for that last part.
Kolisi also mentioned that as South Africans we need to do our part for each other (especially for women) because that's how we get stronger as a nation.
"If I see you struggle, I won't be able to do well unless you're okay" he said.
The pair concludes that South Africa isn't free until all women are free and safe.
This conversation and interview is part of a series called "Conversations with a Springbok" on SuperSport.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
