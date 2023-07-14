'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators





Clarence Ford interviews Jade Oliver aka 'Afrolecia' and Siya aka 'Meals by Siya'.

Aside from the viral videos and challenges that abound on TikTok, the platorm has revolutionised the concept of learning and edutainment with creators taking complex topics and breaking them down into bite-sized pieces in a fun and snappy short-video format.

With over 1.677 billion users (and counting), TikTok has everybody hooked.

Contrary to popular belief, the platform caters to everyone's needs and interests, regardless of age.

While the videos may seem quick and easy, what happens behind the scenes is a full production that often gets underestimated and unappreciated.

Meals by Siya has a whopping 220.3K followers, followed by Afrolecia who gives all the tips and tricks to get the most out of your natural hair, with an impressive 119.9K followers.

As a result of their dedicated followers, their passion and talents, both women have been able to make TikTok content creation their full time job.

Similarly to a 'traditional' job, the creators work with brands who will then draw up a contract laying out what is required for each video and settle on a payment agreement – a KPI if you will.

Depending on content creators' objectives, morals and values, they will sign with brands that align with what they envision for their specific brands.

TikTok is taking the world by storm...it's what we needed. Siya aka 'Meals by Siya', Content creator

Both women make use of their everyday phone to shoot their content, proving that you don't need the latest and greatest equipment to produce successful viral videos.

While social media has opened up a world of opportunities, it also comes with a negative side which impacts influencers and content creators on a daily basis.

Having a thick skin is critical when exposing yourself to social media and all that comes with it.

It's boredness that gets you on the platform, but then it takes over. Jade Oliver aka 'Afrolecia', Content creator

At the end of the day you just need to trust in what you're doing and what you're creating. Siya aka Meals by Siya, Content creator

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.