US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks with Vuyani Jarana, former CEO of SAA, Vodacom, and founder of Ilitha Telecommunications.
A grant from the US government could connect South Africa's townships to broadband internet.
Jarana has been in discussion with the US agency for six months to put together the concept notes before they approved the study that they want to do.
The study aims to find the best way to set up internet infrastructure in the townships.
There are various technologies we have identified in the US which we think… can help us deliver affordable broadband in the townships.Vuyani Jarana, Former Vodacom Executive/Founder - Ilitha Telecommunications.
We wanted that study done to test the efficacy and effectiveness of that particular technology.Vuyani Jarana, Former Vodacom Executive/Founder - Ilitha Telecommunications.
Jarana says that, once the barriers to entry are removed, you see people using this internet access for study, security and entertainment purposes.
The pilot study should be done by November or December and customers can start being onboarded in January.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_176658820_algorithm-streams-over-the-optical-fiber-3d-illustration-.html?vti=mpdfumpl9cj2lqojr6-1-13
