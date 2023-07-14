[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
What do you do if you find yourself facing off with a rhino bull?
You, shout VOETSEK, of course!
This response was apt for photographer, Richard Degouveia who found himself in the middle of a lockdown adventure in the deserted Sabi Sands in Kruger National Park where he had a life-or-death encounter with a rhino bull.
Upon trying to capture the rhino bull in its natural habitat, Richard embarked on what he thought would be an awe-inspiring moment capturing beautiful shots... UNTIL the magnificent beast charged at him - head-first at full speed.
Of course, Degouvei's natural instinct was to yell (and in the words of US musician, Nilla Allin) "voetsek" and "fok off" as he reversed his bakkie at full speed in the opposite direction of the rhino bull's charge.
RELATED: [LISTEN] US MUSICIAN TURNS 'VOETSEK!' INTO A VIRAL SONG AFTER VISITING CAPE TOWN
Watch this moment below.
Of course, when South Africans saw this one, they couldn't help find the humour in this situation - as you might know, that's our super strength as a nation.
Some people's comments on Instagram called out Mzansi's favourite word in times of adversity: VOETSEK!
"I can’t believe it didn’t stop when you said voetsek!"
"The word of the day is VOETSEK!"
"I'm sorry, I'm laughing at your cussing. That must've been intense..."
"Whoa! Glad you are safe! That voetsek though!!!"
The video was also shared to TikTok and has garnered nearly two million views, spreading laughter and amusement across the country.
After this one, we're also asking, is alles oraait by Degouveia se huis? We hope it is.
Lesson learnt! Stay out of a rhino's reach, Mzansi!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBFmGyF7ZWo
