'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'
Clement Manyathela interviews Nu Davidson, sex educator and couples intimacy coach.
While there isn't only one way to practice BDSM, it typically involves power play, role-playing, bondage, wax play, sensory deprivation or even humiliation.
The acronym BDSM is divided into the following:
- Bondage: Restricting a partner’s freedom of movement and ultimately giving someone else control over your pleasure
- Discipline: The dominant partner will exert control over a submissive partner and will punish the partner should they go against the agreed upon rules
- Dominance: The act of showing dominance over a physical partner, either during sex or even outside of the bedroom
- Submission: Showing submission to the dominant partner's actions and wishes
- Masochism and Sadism: Pleasure that a partner may feel from either receiving or inflicting pain. This could be both emotional or physical pain
According to a study, nearly 47% of women and 60% of men have fantasised about dominating someone in a sexual context.
However, because of the shame around sex as a whole, many are unable to live out their fantasies as it could be intimidating or even embarrassing.
Davidson adds that BDSM or 'kinks' often have a "dark shadow" over it because of what has been portrayed in media and stereotypes.
She adds that people often think of the extreme, such as abuse or assault.
When we think about BDSM we think about the red room of whips and chains and being beaten up.Nu Davidson, sex educator and couples intimacy coach
BDSM is in fact the complete opposite. Davidson says that it's all about consent, boundaries and communication inside and outside of the bedroom.
She recommends having safe words that can easily be communicated if you feel that your boundaries are crossed.
The easiest safe words would be:
- Red: Stop
- Amber: Slowly approaching my boundaries
- Green: Good, keep going
It [BDSM] can lead you to having some of the most safest and most fun sex that you could possibly imagine.Nu Davidson, sex educator and couples intimacy coach
We are not looking for the absence of a no; we are looking for a yes.Nu Davidson, sex educator and couples intimacy coach
Being educated is extremely important, especially on body autonomy.
Davidson says that if you are restraining someone, it's important to do it in a way that doesn't cut off blood flow and potentially cause injuries.
Similarly, if you're incorporating whips and smacks, ensure that you restrict this to the buttocks as most of the body's internal organs are higher up.
If you're interested in BDSM but are a bit intimidated, try incorporating 'light' BDSM practices such as hair pulling, light spanking, hand cuffs or blindfolds.
Educate yourself, empower yourself.Nu Davidson, sex educator and couples intimacy coach
