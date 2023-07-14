The Midday Report Express: Is Jacob Zuma going back to jail?





Jacob Zuma’s potential return to prison is the top story on The Midday Report today.

Speculation regarding the former president’s re-incarceration comes in the wake of the recent Constitutional Court judgement that the medical parole granted to him by former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser was unlawful.

The former president is in Russia and claims to be receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition and questions have now been raised as to the timing of that illness.

Tshidi Madia, sitting in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to Mzwandile Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Yes indeed President Zuma is in Russia as we speak for medical attention, and he left the country sometime last week or so. Mzwandile Manyi, Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson.

President Zuma is everything but not a Sangoma. He would not have known last week that there would be such a ruling and then decided to leave immediately. Mzwandile Manyi, Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Dr Nandipha Magudumana tries again to have her arrest declared unlawful

Update on truck attacks as police make arrests

SA Tourism is ready for the upcoming Netball World Cup. It says this tournament will inject R68 million into the economy.

