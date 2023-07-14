Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How does court determine if Zandile Mafeare is mentally fit to stand trial? "If the ideas are based in reality and not influenced directly by mental illness then they are fit to stand trial." 14 July 2023 4:58 PM
'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills! 14 July 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community. 14 July 2023 1:58 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
View all Business
'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely' Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM. 14 July 2023 2:55 PM
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction. 14 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life. 14 July 2023 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team. 14 July 2023 9:16 AM
Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions Tennis analyst and promoter Bruce Davidson chats all things Wimbledon finals weekend. 14 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Sport
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 9:20 PM
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How does court determine if Zandile Mafeare is mentally fit to stand trial?

14 July 2023 4:58 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
court case
Accused
court cases

"If the ideas are based in reality and not influenced directly by mental illness then they are fit to stand trial."

John Perlman interviews Barry Viljoen, Clinical Psychologist.

On Thursday, the man accused of setting fire to Parliament has in court admitted to the act.

Zandile Mafe, who's been behind bars for over a year-and-a-half and underwent psychiatric evaluation, was not under oath when he made his confession.

He has been accused of terrorism and arson, amongst other charges.

According to reports, Mafe's defence team has requested additional time to get confirmation from an independent psychiatrist to confirm or deny a finding that he has a mental illness which makes him unable to understand the extent and implications of the crimes he's accused of.

RELATED: 'I burnt it': Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to Parliament

Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 12 May 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 12 May 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Arson-accused Mafe psychiatric evaluation report to take centre stage in court

The Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 speaks about mental illnesses and intellectual deficits.

The Act questions one's responsibility and mental fitness and allows for a minimum of 30 days for an evaluation in a mental facility.

One's responsibility is broken up into the ability to acknowledge the wrongfulness of the action, and the ability to act in accordance to the knowledge, specifically at the time of the offense.

For example, you have the responsibility to understand that shooting someone would be wrong and you would end up in jail, therefore you choose not to do it.

Fitness looks at the current mental state of the accused, and some times, because of one's mental state they may not be able to acknowledge or understand the implications of their actions.

Viljoen adds that there's an assumption that we are all fit unless proven otherwise.

At any stage of the proceeding the accused can be referred to a specialist, even after they've been found guilty and waiting a sentence, he adds.

If they [ideas] are based in reality and not influenced directly by mental illness then they are fit to stand trial.

Barry Viljoen, Clinical Psychologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : How does court determine if Zandile Mafeare is mentally fit to stand trial?




14 July 2023 4:58 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
court case
Accused
court cases

More from Local

'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators

14 July 2023 2:00 PM

TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: supplied

[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community

14 July 2023 1:58 PM

Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy

14 July 2023 12:04 PM

Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© limbi007/123rf.com

US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?

14 July 2023 11:51 AM

The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg Bridge: City of Cape Town

Muizenberg bridge getting muzzled: CoCT out to end Bridget’s reign of terror

14 July 2023 11:36 AM

The Muizenberg railway bridge has a reputation for biting down on trucks but the City has new plans to try to stop this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zandile Mafe, who is accused of starting the fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber and torched sections of the Old Assembly building, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on 13 July 2023. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building

14 July 2023 10:04 AM

The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen

14 July 2023 9:00 AM

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Jacob Zuma must return to prison and the DA is calling for his voluntary surrender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders

14 July 2023 8:18 AM

The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the SCA ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another four trucks were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 12 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks

14 July 2023 7:48 AM

All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com

BRICS Summit: All 5 heads of State to attend in person

14 July 2023 7:11 AM

There has been speculation that August’s BRICS Summit would take place virtually amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant from the ICC, but Ramaphosa said that the event would happen in person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building

Local

[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino

Entertainment Lifestyle

Go down music memory lane by spending #AnHourWith brothers Geo & PJ Botha

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Lesufi dismisses claims he's using Nasi Ispani to boost ANC ahead of polls

14 July 2023 6:21 PM

NSFAS says it's working to fix issues with new direct payment system

14 July 2023 6:01 PM

Public has a week to comment on the CVs of the 38 candidates for PP job

14 July 2023 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA