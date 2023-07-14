How does court determine if Zandile Mafeare is mentally fit to stand trial?





John Perlman interviews Barry Viljoen, Clinical Psychologist.

On Thursday, the man accused of setting fire to Parliament has in court admitted to the act.

Zandile Mafe, who's been behind bars for over a year-and-a-half and underwent psychiatric evaluation, was not under oath when he made his confession.

He has been accused of terrorism and arson, amongst other charges.

According to reports, Mafe's defence team has requested additional time to get confirmation from an independent psychiatrist to confirm or deny a finding that he has a mental illness which makes him unable to understand the extent and implications of the crimes he's accused of.

The Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 speaks about mental illnesses and intellectual deficits.

The Act questions one's responsibility and mental fitness and allows for a minimum of 30 days for an evaluation in a mental facility.

One's responsibility is broken up into the ability to acknowledge the wrongfulness of the action, and the ability to act in accordance to the knowledge, specifically at the time of the offense.

For example, you have the responsibility to understand that shooting someone would be wrong and you would end up in jail, therefore you choose not to do it.

Fitness looks at the current mental state of the accused, and some times, because of one's mental state they may not be able to acknowledge or understand the implications of their actions.

Viljoen adds that there's an assumption that we are all fit unless proven otherwise.

At any stage of the proceeding the accused can be referred to a specialist, even after they've been found guilty and waiting a sentence, he adds.

If they [ideas] are based in reality and not influenced directly by mental illness then they are fit to stand trial. Barry Viljoen, Clinical Psychologist

