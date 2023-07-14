Spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day with local Cape Town libraries





Mandela Day is an annual global celebration that takes place on 18 July to honour the life and legacy of former South African President Nelson Mandela.

To do their part, libraries around the Mother City will be hosting storytelling sessions, among other things, to spread joy to their communities.

Here's how to get involved on 18 July 2023, unless stated otherwise.

Volunteering / Pexels: cottonbro studio

Soup Kitchens

Kensington Library will be hosting a soup kitchen at the Kensington Home of the Aged.

Philippi East will be doing their part at the Masakhane Old Age Home.

Belhar Library will be hosting a soup kitchen at the Freedom Farm informal settlement.

Beach clean-ups

If you're not particularly comfortable in the kitchen, Fisantekraal Library will host a clean-up of the community parking lot at the multi-purpose centre.

Similarly, there will be a beach clean-up by Gordon’s Bay Library.

Gardening

If you have a green thumb, Scottsdene library will be planting a vegetable garden.

Arts and Crafts

Scottsdene Library will host a teen knitting session on 17 July, along with Lotus River Library.

On 18 July, Huguenot Square will host storytelling, followed by arts and crafts.