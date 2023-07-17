Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?





John Maytham speaks to Ian McLaren, editorial director at Car Magazine South Africa.

In the first four months of this year, only 232 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in South Africa.

The high cost of electric vehicles in this country is the number one reason for the slow uptake of EVs.

The cheapest EV available in South Africa is the GWM Ora, which costs R716 900 for the entry-level model.

That price is out of reach for most consumers.

BMW i3. © jvdwolf/123rf.com

In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax, while internal combustion engines attract import duties of only 18%.

According to McLaren, this is one of the contributing factors towards the exorbitant price of a new EV in South Africa.

So what will it take for prices to come down?

When the more mainstream brands can get the pricing right, and get more options onto the market, I think the pricing might come down a little bit. Ian McLaren, editorial director - Car Magazine South Africa

... more mainstream brands... like Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Kia. They all have really good EV products on sale in Europe, and some of them are winning Car of the Year in Europe. Ian McLaren, editorial director - Car Magazine South Africa

Volkswagen's plan is towards the end of 2024 to release its EV products. And I know they're looking at a leasing model, which by all accounts may prove to be more enticing. Ian McLaren, editorial director - Car Magazine South Africa

