Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues? Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues? 18 July 2023 2:45 PM
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly' ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact. 18 July 2023 2:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails All the news you need to know. 18 July 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off? A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured. 18 July 2023 1:36 PM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
View all Politics
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance. 18 July 2023 1:23 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese. 18 July 2023 1:59 PM
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security? But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too! 18 July 2023 1:25 PM
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why... Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry. 18 July 2023 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come' The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
View all Sport
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities. 18 July 2023 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?

17 July 2023 7:17 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
EVs
Electric Vehicles (EV)

In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax.

John Maytham speaks to Ian McLaren, editorial director at Car Magazine South Africa.

In the first four months of this year, only 232 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in South Africa.

The high cost of electric vehicles in this country is the number one reason for the slow uptake of EVs.

The cheapest EV available in South Africa is the GWM Ora, which costs R716 900 for the entry-level model.

That price is out of reach for most consumers.

BMW i3. © jvdwolf/123rf.com
BMW i3. © jvdwolf/123rf.com

In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax, while internal combustion engines attract import duties of only 18%.

According to McLaren, this is one of the contributing factors towards the exorbitant price of a new EV in South Africa.

So what will it take for prices to come down?

When the more mainstream brands can get the pricing right, and get more options onto the market, I think the pricing might come down a little bit.

Ian McLaren, editorial director - Car Magazine South Africa

... more mainstream brands... like Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Kia. They all have really good EV products on sale in Europe, and some of them are winning Car of the Year in Europe.

Ian McLaren, editorial director - Car Magazine South Africa

Volkswagen's plan is towards the end of 2024 to release its EV products. And I know they're looking at a leasing model, which by all accounts may prove to be more enticing.

Ian McLaren, editorial director - Car Magazine South Africa

Listen to the interview for more.




